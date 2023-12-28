WATCH: Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic share warm embrace after Spaniard defeats the Serb in the Riyadh exhibition

Carlos Alcaraz recently showed his respect and admiration towards Novak Djokovic after defeating him in a thrilling three-set match to win the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup.

The Spaniard came from a set down to beat the World No. 1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, in an exhibition match that lasted over two hours. The two players hugged each other warmly at the net, in a gesture that captured the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Riyadh Season Tennis Cup was a showcase of some of the best tennis players in the world, with Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka playing the women’s match on Tuesday, and Djokovic and Alcaraz playing the men’s match on Wednesday.

The match between Djokovic and Alcaraz was eagerly anticipated, as it was the fifth and final meeting between the two in 2023. Their previous encounters saw the Serb winning thrice, including the French Open semifinal and the ATP Finals semifinal, and the Spaniard winning once, in the Wimbledon Championships final.

"Carlos Alcaraz is going to carry this game in the years to come" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Following their exhibition match at the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup on Wednesday, December 27, Novak Djokovic showered accolades on Carlos Alcaraz during the post-match press conference.

When asked about the first time he encountered the young tennis prodigy, the Serb mentioned having seen Alcaraz on the internet when he was just 12 years old.

The World No. 1 went on to commend Alcaraz for his remarkable achievements at such a tender age, emphasizing the Spaniard's character and expressing admiration for his supportive family and team.

“I have seen videos of him on the internet. I've seen him when he was 12 years old, probably winning tournaments. It's impressive for what he has achieved at such a young age. He's a very humble, very nice guy. His family, his father, are a very nice family with great values, as well as his team," he said.

The Serb added that the sport is in capable hands with Alcaraz's ascent, and expressed hope for the young player's continued dominance over the next 10-15 years.

"It's fantastic to have him in our sport. He's one of the leaders of our sport today, and definitely, he is going to carry this game in the future years to come. In the next 10 to 15 years, we're going to see a lot of him, so tennis is in good hands," he added.

