Martina Navratilova reacts to right-wing preacher's "sickening" remarks attacking Child Protective Services

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to the comments made by right-wing preacher Joshua Feuerstein towards the Child Protective Services (CPS).

Feuerstein, described as an American far-right evangelical internet personality, has gained notoriety for his staunch opposition to COVID restrictions, gun control measures, and his controversial views on race, religion, and same-sex marriage. Last month, he announced his candidacy for a seat in the Texas Legislature, stating his intention to run for a position in the Texas House of Representatives in 2024.

Recently, Feuerstein made strong remarks criticizing the CPS, an American agency entrusted with the task of safeguarding children and is also responsible for addressing reports of child abuse or neglect.

Joshua Feuerstein asserted that if the CPS were to appear at his doorstep, he would exercise his Second Amendment rights, which grants individuals the freedom to possess and carry firearms.

"CPS, if you come into my home, you'll be met with the Second Amendment," Feuerstein said.

Reacting to Feuerstein's comments to the CPS, 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova took to social media (X, formerly Twitter) and stated:

"Sickening."

Martina Navratilova: "Taking the WTA finals to Saudi Arabia would represent taking a significant step backwards"

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently voiced her concern regarding the rumors surrounding the possible relocation of the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia.

Navratilova, along with Chris Evert, penned a letter addressed to Steve Simon, the CEO of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), urging him to reconsider the decision to host the year-end tournament in Saudi Arabia.

In their letter, they emphasized that the WTA was established with the core principles of fairness and equality, aiming to empower women. They expressed concern that playing the tournament in Saudi Arabia would directly be in conflict with those values.

"The WTA was founded on fairness and equality to empower women in a male dominated world. In short, the WTA should represent values which sit in stark contrast to those of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert wrote, according to Sports Illustrated.

The former World No. 1s have expressed their concern that this move would negatively impact the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community. They put forward the point that Saudi Arabia's long-standing record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a subject of "international concern for decades."

"Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country which criminalises the LGBTQ community. A country whose long term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades," they added. "Taking the WTA finals to Saudi Arabia would represent taking a significant step backwards, to the detriment of the WTA, women’s sports and women."