Martina Navratilova recalls Trevor Noah making fun of Donald Trump in his early days after talk show host's exit

Martina Navratilova recently reacted to Trevor Noah's segment about former US President Donald Trump in Noah's early days as the host of the talk show, The Daily Show.

The former World No. 1 reacted to a throwback video posted by The Daily Show, in which Noah made fun of Trump for being "unfit" to run for President.

In the segment, the comedian played various videos of interviews with African leaders to establish that Trump would have been a good African dictator. The video opened with various sources stating that the billionaire was "not qualified" to hold the President's office.

Navratilova retweeted the tweet from The Daily Show and agreed with Noah's take.

"And he was right!," Navratilova wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the comedian officially left Comedy Central's satirical news show after hosting the show for seven years. Following his farewell speech during his last appearance on the show, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian heaped praise on the South African comedian for mentioning black women in his speech.

Martina Navratilova has never been an admirer of Donald Trump

Martina Navratilova at the WTA's "Her Health Advantage" Event presented by Hologic

Martina Navratilova has never shied away from expressing herself openly on social media. The American has often criticized Donald Trump for his views on certain topics.

During last month's US election, Trump said that he should be given credit if the Republicans win, but not blamed if they lose.

"Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all. But it will probably be just the opposite," Donald Trump said.

Navratilova reacted to the post and stated that his comments show why he never competed in sports.

"Lol!!! This is why he never competed in sports- because you can only blame yourself for losing," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

Navratilova also slammed the businessman for his intentions of fooling people during Trump's run-in with the FBI under the suspicion of him possessing government documents after his presidential tenure ended.

Following the discovery, Trump exercised his right to remain silent under the Fifth Amendment.

"Here is my prediction- trump will never testify under oath - he pleads the 5th in civil court and never takes the stand in criminal court- because that would surely be the end of him. And meantime keeps gaslighting, lying and trying to run out the clock," Navratilova said.

