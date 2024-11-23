Martina Navratilova responds to J.K. Rowling's stark response to India Willoughby’s criticism of the author's 'Gender-Critical' views

Martina Navratilova appeared impressed by renowned author J.K. Rowling's firm response to transgender broadcaster India Willoughby. The debate began when Willoughby praised the concept of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for helping women have children, but then challenged Rowling's views on the subject.

Rowling, best known for authoring the Harry Potter series, is also a vocal advocate for biological principles. Earlier this year in May, she criticized Dr. Robert Garofalo's approach to changing the gender of children, which garnered support from Navratilova.

Additionally, the 59-year-old revealed in October that she had listed her religion in Scotland's census as "believer in biology" in protest against the survey's allowance for individuals to self-identify their gender.

Willoughby recently lauded IVF as a great option for women, referencing the BBC One Show she watched. However, she subtly criticized Rowling, calling her gender-critical and highlighting the author’s belief that biology cannot be changed.

"On the super-inoffensive BBC One Show right now, they're discussing the heart-warming way many millions of women have changed their biology to have babies via IVF. Isn't science amazing? Through the prism of Gender Critical/ JK Rowling however, they weren't real real babies or mothers-because biology can't be changed," she wrote on X.

In response, J.K. Rowling stated that undergoing IVF doesn’t change a woman’s identity, as only women can undergo the procedure. The author further added a sarcastic statement for Willoughby.

"Women don't stop being women because they had IVF, India. Indeed, if they weren't women, IVF wouldn't work. That said, if you've managed to implant an embryo on your prostate, I'm sure we'd all love to see the scan❤️," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova later reacted to Rowling's remarks by writing:

"Ouch!!! lol!!!"

When Martina Navratilova backed J.K Rowling's initiative for women victims of sexual violence

Martina Navratilova at the French Open Tennis Tournament - Image Source : Getty

Nearly two years ago, Rowling announced the launch of Beira’s Place, a new support service for women victims of sexual violence. Per the author, the service will be free of cost for the victims.

Many in the LGBTQ+ community criticized the 59-year-old's initiative, urging her to include trans people. However, former barrister James Esses praised Rowling’s efforts and called out the critics.

"The fact that trans activists are trying to smear @jk_rowling and her philanthropy in starting up a much needed service for women who are victims of sexual violence tells you all that you need to know about this ideology," Esses tweeted.

Martina Navratilova agreed, expressing that the disrespect towards women seeking a safe space is deeply troubling and unjust.

"Exactly… it really sucks. The disrespect, to say the least to women who just want and need a safe space, is truly awful," she opined.

In addition, the American legend has consistently supported women's sports and advocated for distinct "sex-based spaces" for women.

