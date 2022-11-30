Martina Navratilova's sarcastic take on study that reveals high number of gun violence victims in US since 1990

Known for raising her voice relating to serious issues, Martina Navratilova has once again taken a dig at the US authorities for not taking action against gun laws in the country.

According to new research published in the JAMA Network Open on Tuesday, 1,110,421 people lost their lives to gun violence between 1990 and 2021 in America. While the number fell to 10 firearm deaths for every 100,000 people in 2004, it again started rising around 2010 and finally reached 14.7 deaths for every 100,000 people by 2021, a 45.5 % increase.

Former World No. 1 Navratilova shared the news on her social media and expressed her disgust at the US being the world leader in such a gruesome category.

"Wow… we are definitely the world's leader in this awful category," Navratilova tweeted.

The study revealed that the number of gun-related deaths went further up after the global pandemic of COVID-19 struck in 2020. Between January 2020 and April 2021, approximately five million people in the country bought guns for the first time in their lives. 2022 was the third consecutive year that saw over 600 multiple-victim shootings in the US.

Other reasons for the sudden rise in such incidents include job losses during lockdowns, economic instability, and a lack of mental health resources.

Martina Navratilova has spoken against gun laws earlier as well

Martina Navratilova has always taken a stand against the current gun laws

The United States saw multiple shooting incidents in November — three soccer players died at the University of Virginia, four students lost their lives at the University of Idaho, and a 22-year-old gunman was responsible for killing five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs.

Martina Navratilova vented her frustration, wondering where all this will stop.

"Another tragedy- and yet people want more guns?" she tweeted.

She once again slammed the authorities after the unfortunate incident in Colorado Springs.

"Holy shit!!! And the world, the whole world is shaking its head in disbelief! We are the laughing stock of the world when it comes to gun laws. Not that the GOP cares… bloody cowards," she wrote.

In an interview earlier this year, the American suggested that they should follow in the footsteps of Australia and incentivize gun owners instead of banning guns.

“There is a mass shooting on a daily basis. I wouldn’t take people’s guns away. I want to incentivize them to hand them over like they have done in Australia. Drown gun owners in paperwork, Then we will see how badly you really have to have the assault rifle whose only purpose is to kill as many people as quickly as possible," Martina Navratilova said.

