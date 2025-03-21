Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova joins the stands at Miami Open with luxury dinner on the side

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently shared pictures of her delicious Japanese meal on social media while attending the ongoing Miami Open. The couple recently celebrated their 10th anniversary on Valentine's Day last month.

Navratilova and Lemigova first met in 2000 and began dating in 2008 after running into each other at the French Open. Navratilova, a former World No. 1, proposed to her at the 2014 US Open. The couple went on to tie the knot on December 15, 2014.

Navratilova is considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time and dominated women’s tennis in the 1980s. The Czech-American WTA legend is also one among few players to have been ranked World No.1 in women’s singles and doubles. In fact, Navratilova is only one among three players (Margaret Court and Doris Hart) to have achieved the rare feat of accomplishing a Career Grand Slam in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles.

Navratilova’s wife has been in Miami attending the Miami Open and recently shared pictures from a luxury meal she enjoyed. She captioned the post:

“Caviar break with @zumamiami and @yatch_setter between the matches. Thank you Chef Marco”

Screengrab of Julia Lemigova 's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @julialemigova

Lemigova also shared a snippet of her courtside seats as she caught the action of a women’s singles match.

Screengrab of Julia Lemigova 's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @julialemigova

Lemigova represented the Soviet Union in the Miss Universe pageant in 1991 and finished as the second runner-up. She then settled down in Paris and launched the Joiya spa in 2003 and then founded a skincare and spa brand called Russie Blanche in 2009.

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova are parents to two adopted sons

Navratilova and Julia Lemigova at Wimbledon 2024. Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova and Julia Lemigova have known each other for 25 years and have been married for over a decade. They recently became parents as they adopted two boys last year.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Julia opened up on what it was like to be a parent.

"I'm sleep-deprived but so happy. It's becoming a reality because it's only been three months, but it's been a very intense, loving, incredible, three months," Martina Navratilova's wife said.

She continued that Navratilova had also lived up to her promise of spending less time on social media after the boys came into their lives.

"When we got married, [Navratilova] promised me, one of her vows was she would get off social media a little bit because she's constantly on Twitter [now X] and that it took her how many years of marriage to actually be less on social media because of the boys because now she has no time," she added.

Navratilova won a staggering 18 Grand Slam titles and clinched a stunning 167 singles titles throughout her trophy-laden career.

