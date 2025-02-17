Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova shares adorable glimpse of farm life ft. baby goat

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, gave a sneak peek into her farm life in the latest update. The couple recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

Navratilova and Lemigova never shy away from showcasing glimpses of their personal lives on social media. They usually share updates of them attending events, vacations, and more. Most recently, Lemigova shared a glimpse of her farm life, petting and adoring a cute baby goat on her Instagram.

Lemigova’s Instagram story

Lemigova also uploaded the same video on her Instagram handle and added the caption:

"Unconditional love🌈♥️"

A few days ahead of this, Navratilova and Lemigova celebrated their 10th anniversary on Valentine's Day. The latter shared a video on her Instagram story, where they were seen cutting a cake and then shared an adorable kiss at the end of the video. The caption read:

"Celebrating 10 years together💕"

Along with this, Lemigova also shared a picture of them with their pet on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption:

"Celebrating 10 years of marriage on Valentine's Day!💕 Thank you to my friends for an amazing lunch!"

The couple met in a bar in 2000 but started dating in 2008, as they couldn't connect initially. Almost six years after dating, the couple got engaged in 2014 and married the same year. In August 2024, the duo welcomed two new members into their family by adopting sons.

Martina Navratilova's wife, Julia Lemigova, revealed that the former tennis player loves parenting

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine in 2024, Julia Lemigova opened up about how she and Martina Navratilova are raising two young boys. Lemigova already had two daughters from her previous relationship while this parenting phase was extremely new for Navratilova.

Lemigova said that the tennis legend was very fond of parenting and made pancakes for their children before they went to school.

"Martina Navratilova] loves it. She's making pancakes in the morning, taking them to school," Julia Lemigova said. "She's so energized. When we first got them, we thought we are saving them, but in reality, we're both saving each other."

Along with this, Navratilova also had a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, where she exuded excitement for raising two children:

"We are over the moon recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody," said Martina Navratilova.

The former tennis legend proposed to Julia Lemigova during the 2014 French Open and the proposal was broadcast on the big screen at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium.

