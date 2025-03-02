Martina Navratilova shares her feelings on $359B-worth Elon Musk welcoming his 14th child, suggests he needs his 'tubes tied'

Martina Navratilova has slammed tech mogul Elon Musk's ever-expanding family. Reacting to the news of Musk welcoming his 14th child, Navratilova sarcastically suggested that the Tesla and SpaceX CEO should be sterilized.

Musk has recently welcomed his 14th child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. This marks their fourth child together, following the births of twins Strider and Azure and a daughter, Arcadia.

Reacting to the news, Navratilova, an outspoken critic of Musk, implied that he should be sterilized to prevent him from having more children, writing:

"Wow. This a**wipe needs to have his "tubes tied""

Musk’s fatherhood journey began with his first wife, author Justine Wilson. The couple had a son, Nevada Alexander Musk, in 2002, but tragically lost him at 10 weeks old to sudden infant death syndrome. They later welcomed twins, Griffin and Vivian Jenna Wilson, in 2004, followed by triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk in 2006.

After divorcing Wilson, Musk had three children with musician Grimes: X AE A-XII (X) in 2020, Exa Dark Sideræl Musk (Y) via surrogacy in 2021, and Techno Mechanicus (Tau) in 2023, whose birth was kept private until it was revealed in a biography.

Additionally, Musk had twins, Strider and Azure, with Shivon Zilis in 2021, followed by Arcadia in 2024 and Seldon Lycurgus in 2025. There are also reports that author and influencer Ashley St. Clair claims Musk fathered a child named R.S.C., born in late 2024, and has filed a paternity lawsuit seeking sole custody.

Musk, estimated to be worth $359 billion (according to Forbes), has frequently stated that he sees declining birth rates as a significant threat to human civilization. He has spoken out on social media and in interviews about the need to increase population growth, arguing that many advanced societies are facing demographic collapse.

Martina Navratilova slams Elon Musk's Starlink's FAA contract as the 'biggest grift of all time'

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova criticized Elon Musk’s Starlink, calling its potential FAA contract the "biggest grift of all time." She reacted to reports that SpaceX’s satellite internet service might take over a $2 billion deal initially awarded to Verizon in 2023 to modernize the FAA’s aging air traffic communications system.

The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion voiced her opinion on X as the FAA began testing Starlink terminals in New Jersey and Alaska to evaluate their integration into its telecommunications network.

"Wow… this grift is the biggest grift of all time," Martina Navratilova wrote.

The move has raised concerns about conflicts of interest, given Musk’s ties to government projects and former President Donald Trump. Former FAA officials have also warned of safety risks from adopting Starlink without extensive testing.

Meanwhile, Verizon, which has already invested nearly $200 million in fiber-optic upgrades, stated it has received no notice of contract changes.

