Martina Navratilova shocked by Donald Trump being crowned 'The King' in official White House press release

Martina Navratilova expressed her shock after US President Donald Trump was likened to a king by The White House. The bizarre development came on the back of New York's new congestion pricing system was halted.

Ad

On Wednesday, February 19, following the halt of the congestion pricing system, Trump shared a celebratory post on his self-owned social media network, Truth Social.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!," Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Later, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of The White House shared a post with the caption being what Trump had written in his Truth Social post. However, The White House post on X also featured an AI-generated picture of Trump in a Time magazine-esque avatar. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a golden crown on the head.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WTA No. 1 and 18-time singles Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, one of the US President's most vocal critics, took notice of the post and delivered a damning reaction, writing:

"FFS. So much for states rights, right donnie?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

A troll soon took a swipe at Navratilova, ridiculing her over her take on The White House's post.

"You were born STUPID, Martina. You need to go see a therapist for Stage 4 TDS," the troll wrote.

Navratilova, not one to take things lying down, fired back at the troll.

"And you can f**k off. Pretty sure I am smarter than you but I really don’t care," Navratilova replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, Navratilova questioned Trump after a Senator claimed that the President had made a u-turn on his stance on Medicare and Medicaid.

"Can't believe one word" - Martina Navratilova on Donald Trump's alleged Medicare and Medicaid u-turn

Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Senator Tammy Baldwin recently claimed that President Donald Trump's stance on Medicare and Medicaid had drastically changed. According to Baldwin, the President's u-turn involves cutting Medicare and Medicaid budgets. Trump had himself initially claimed that he wouldn't 'touch' the healthcare relief programs.

Ad

Upon taking notice of Baldwin's take on the subject, Martina Navratilova opined that it's impossible for her to trust Trump's words.

"Can’t believe one word coming out of his mouth," Navratilova wrote in an X post.

Navratilova had firmly endorsed Kamala Harris' bid for presidency in the 2024 US elections. Time and again, the legendary Czech-American has questioned Trump's ability to take rational decisions for the betterment of the USA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback