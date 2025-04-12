Martina Navratilova shocked by US Education Secretary Linda McMahon's bizarre mix-up while speaking about AI

Tennis great Martina Navratilova chimed in on a now-viral incident involving U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion responded to a clip of McMahon accidentally calling AI (Artificial Intelligence) "A1", unwittingly repeating the name of the popular A.1. steak sauce.

Making a humorous faux pas during a panel at the ASU+GSV Summit, a conference on education and workforce development in the future, McMahon spoke of artificial intelligence (AI) as "A1," raising the specter of the popular steak sauce in a quote that caught some panelists and attendees off guard.

Referencing the incorporation of technology into education, Linda McMahon quoted a school system working towards offering "A1 teaching" from pre-kindergarten, calling it "a wonderful thing."

"You know, AI development — I mean, how can we educate at the speed of light if we don’t have the best technology around to do that?" she said. "I heard … that there was a school system that’s going to start making sure that first graders, or even pre-Ks, have A1 teaching in every year, starting that far down in the grades. That’s a wonderful thing!"

"It wasn’t all that long ago that it was, ‘We’re going to have internet in our schools!’" she continued. "Now let’s see A1, and how can that be helpful."

Navratilova ridiculed the error on X, writing:

"Lol. This is SECRETARY OF EDUCATION. She is happy kids will have access to A ONE, not AI…. God help us all…"

Martina Navratilova blasts Fox Business reporting amid sharp US market decline sparked by Donald Trump's tariff announcement

In Picture: Martina Navratilova during the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards press conference (Image source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova slammed Fox Business for what she saw as a distraction from a worsening economic crisis. Her reaction came after President Trump’s April 2, 2025, tariff announcement, which targeted China, India, and EU nations, sparked a market plunge; Dow Jones dropped over 2,200 points, and the S&P 500 fell more than 15%.

Despite the turmoil, Fox Business aired a segment on Biden’s 2024 debate performance, showing a confused image of him that quickly went viral. Navratilova reposted the clip on X, blasting the network’s misplaced focus during the financial chaos.

"Propaganda anyone???" Navratilova wrote.

In other news, Martina Navratilova criticized Donald Trump for hitting the golf course while U.S. markets plunged following his tariff announcement.

