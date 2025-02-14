Martina Navratilova slams $10M-worth actor Dean Cain's remarks on Donald Trump's controversial plan to relocate Gaza residents

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has publicly criticized actor Dean Cain for his comments regarding US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to relocate approximately two million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. Navratilova's rebuke highlights the deepening divide in public opinion over the contentious proposal.

The controversy centers on a plan proposed by Donald Trump on February 4, 2025, which suggests that the United States take control of Gaza and relocate its approximately two million Palestinian residents to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan.

Trump plans to redevelop the area as the "Riviera of the Middle East," emphasizing that Gaza had become uninhabitable due to ongoing conflicts and that his plan would provide Palestinians with better living conditions elsewhere.

In a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," host Piers Morgan and actor Dean Cain engaged in a heated discussion regarding the characterization of this proposed plan. Morgan argued that forcibly moving people from their homes without allowing them to return constitutes "ethnic cleansing," as it involves the removal of a population against their will.

Cain countered by stating that the situation is a consequence of the war initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and should not be labeled as ethnic cleansing or genocide.

The American actor, whose net worth is estimated to be around $10 million (according to celebritynetworth.com), emphasized that such actions are part of wartime repercussions and questioned the measures individuals would take if their loved ones were affected by such conflicts.

"Well, it's not a genocide and it's not ethnic cleansing. There are plenty of Arab Jews or non-Jews inside of Israel. It's Hamas. It's that ideology," Cain said.

"It's called the consequences of a war and a war that was started by Hamas on October 7th, period. Let me tell you what, Pierce, anybody on this panel if your kid was one among those that were taken hostage and pulled across, what would you do to get him back? I would do anything," he added.

Reacting to the video on X (formerly Twitter), Navratilova strongly criticized Cain, writing:

"Dean Cain is a p...k."

Martina Navratilova shared her thoughts on Donald Trump’s White House meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

In Picture: Martina Navratilova (Source: Getty)

Martina Navratilova criticized President Donald Trump for hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House while Israel’s military operations in Gaza continued. Responding to a video posted by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino that captured Trump greeting Netanyahu, Navratilova wrote:

"Sickening and infuriating," Martina Navratilova commented.

Martina Navratilova also criticized President Donald Trump's proposal to relocate residents of Gaza.

