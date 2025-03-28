Martina Navratilova slams $348.3B-worth Elon Musk for threatening legal actions against people found vandalising Tesla dealership

Martina Navratilova recently criticized Elon Musk for his threat of legal action against individuals caught vandalizing Tesla dealerships. Musk is the CEO of Tesla, a multinational automotive company, as well as SpaceX, a manufacturer of advanced rockets and spacecraft

Following his victory over Kamala Harris in the presidential elections, Donald Trump began his second term as the 47th President of the United States in January 2025. Trump appointed Elon Musk to a position in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and he is also serving as a senior advisor to the president.

Musk's involvement in the American government gave birth to the "Tesla Takedown," a protest movement, aimed at encouraging the public to move away from Tesla by selling vehicles and shares of stock to challenge Musk's influence. However, some protests turned violent, with groups vandalizing Tesla dealerships

In light of these vandalisms, while speaking to Fox News, Elon Musk, who has a net worth of $348.3 billion (as per Forbes) attributed the violence to "propaganda" spread by the Democratic Party.

“People are committing violence. They are firebombing Tesla dealerships . They are shooting guns into stores . They’re threatening people . Why ? What’s happening, it seems to me, is they’re being fed propaganda by the far left, and they believe it,” Musk said [as quoted by Salon].

Musk also stated that he and the government will take legal action against those involved in the destructive behavior .

“The ones pushing the lies and propaganda, we’re going after them. I think there’s some real evil out there . We have to overcome it,” he added

Reacting to Elon Musk's comments, Martina Navratilova, who has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and well as the businessman, expressed her disbelief at the idea of targeting Tesla "critics." She then went on to criticise the Tesla Cybertruck, labeling it as one of the "ugliest" cars she has ever seen.

"lol! Go after the critics? The truck is the ugliest car I have ever seen after the Trabant… that one takes the cake but the tesla truck is a close second," Navratilova posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Martina Navratilova had accused Elon Musk of tampering with the 2024 US Presidential elections

Martina Navratilova speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Before criticizing Elon Musk for targeting "critics" of his company, Tesla, Martina Navratilova had previously accused Musk of tampering with the 2024 Presidential elections.

After Donald Trump assumed office for the second time, American journalist Craig Unger accused Musk of shadow-banning him on X (a social media platform Musk acquired in 2022).

“Shadow-banning anyone? It's interesting how I have--or used have-over 50K followers- and when I did a good tweet I could get 750K page views, but now I get only 520 page views when I retweet. What's Elon afraid of?" Unger posted on X.

In response to Unger's accusations, Martina Navratilova accused Elon Musk of manipulating the system and rigging it by purchasing Twitter and preventing users from seeing criticisms aimed at the Republican party and Donald Trump.

“Elon has rigged the system in a big way. Buying twitter was his best investment ever," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

On the tennis side of things, Martina Navratilova concluded her career with 59 Grand Slam titles to her name, which include 18 singles titles, 31 women's doubles titles, and 10 mixed doubles titles . She also held the World No.1 ranking in both singles and doubles during her career

