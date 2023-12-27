Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova has come out in support of Taylor Swift after the pop icon faced allegations following her boyfriend Travis Kelce's NFL loss.

Swift and Kelce have become the 'it' couple, being the topic of discussion in the NFL for the past couple of months. The 'Love Story' singer frequently attends her boyfriend's games and Kelce returns the favor by attending her concerts.

On Christmas, Kelce's team, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, faced a 20-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The 34-year-old was also captured on camera slamming his helmet to the ground, clearly frustrated.

Following that, sports commentator Skip Bayless took to X (formerly Twitter) to call Taylor Swift's presence in the stadium during Chiefs' matches a "distraction." He mentioned Chiefs' QB Patrick Mahomes, coach Andy Reid and tight end Travis Kelce himself in his tweet and wrote:

"Feels like it's about time to call Taylor Swift a distraction. What do you think, Patrick? Andy? How about you, Travis?"

Expand Tweet

American actress Valerie Bertinelli gave a sarcastic yet strong reply to Bayless on the same social media platform, saying:

"Couldn’t of had anything to do with the Raiders playing some of their best defense. But sure, yeah, blame the woman."

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova echoed Bertinelli's statement, saying that no matter what, everyone always blames women:

"Isn’t it always the woman’s fault?"

Expand Tweet

Martina Navratilova criticizes Donald Trump endorsed author for belittling Taylor Swift &Travis Kelce's relationship

Martina Navratilova pictured at the 2023 Italian Open

Nick Adams, a self-proclaimed "alpha male" and best-selling author endorsed by former USA President Donald Trump, stated in September that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is the source of "everything wrong with America today."

"Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are everything wrong with America today," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

Adams then stated that he would proceed to remove Kelce from his NFL fantasy team:

"The Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship is BAD news for fantasy owners. Explore a trade ASAP or drop Kelce and look to the waiver wire for more stable TE1 production."

Expand Tweet

He went on to criticize the couple more, claiming that Taylor Swift was only dating the NFL tight end for his money. Swift is a billionaire, while Kelce has a net worth of around $40 million.

"I've heard Taylor Swift is in financial trouble after her recent Eras Tour flopped in ticket sales. That's why she's set her sights on woke anti-American and overpaid Travis Kelce who is making roughly $14.3 million per year with the Kansas City Chiefs," Adams wrote.

Expand Tweet

Nick Adams also called Kelce a "beta male":

"This is what a beta male looks like."

Expand Tweet

Following that, an X user replied to Nick Adams and jokingly criticized his views, saying:

"Travis Kelce is a 6'5" NFL tight end who's dating the most famous woman in the world. This might be the most hilarious hill anyone has ever chosen to die on."

Martina Navratilova appeared to agree with the user, writing that Adams was simply "jealous" that Travis Kelce was dating the "most famous woman in the world."

"Nick is so jealous," the 18-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Expand Tweet