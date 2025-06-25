"Kamala Harris & Hillary Clinton were right about everything" - Martina Navratilova takes a dig at Donald Trump amid America-Iran war

Martina Navratilova recently slammed the US president, Donald Trump, amid the America-Iran war by praising the former vice president, Kamala Harris, and former US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton. Along with her impressive tennis career, the American is also known for her bold political opinions on social media.

The war scene began with Iran and Israel attacking each other with air strikes, and this intense clash was joined by the US government, which attacked Iran on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The US military air-struck three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan, making it the first time that Americans had attacked Iran directly.

Trump revealed that he proposed the Iranian government sign a deal that stated they could not have a nuclear weapon; however, since Iran did not agree with the deal, Trump's government initiated the attack. Amid these ongoing unfortunate incidents, the former tennis player Navratilova voiced her opinion on X, slamming Trump and his government by heaping praise on the former government officials.

"Somebody needs to make t-shirts that say "Harris and Clinton were right about everything," wrote Martina Navratilova.

This isn't the first time the American has reacted to this matter. She recently also dropped a one-word reaction to the Trump administration's war claims of completely obliterating Iran's nuclear facilities, which were denied by the Iranian government.

Martina Navratilova made her feelings known about Donald Trump's banners in government buildings.

Martina Navratilova never shies away from voicing her opinion about political matters and the US president, Donald Trump. A few weeks ago, large banners of Trump were reportedly being installed on all government buildings, including the US Department of Agriculture, a US federal government agency introduced by Abraham Lincoln in 1862.

This matter was first brought to light by a group on X, who shared a picture of Trump's poster being installed. They wrote:

"US government buildings now appear to be putting up giant banners of Donald Trump’s face, echoing authoritarian dictatorships."

This tweet garnered attention from the renowned podcaster Fred Wellman, who weighed in on this matter by calling the entire thing fascist, and his post caught the attention of Martina Navratilova, who expressed her feelings about this by calling it a dictatorship.

"Fascist, communist- take your pick. It is a f&%#$&g dictatorship," wrote Navratilova.

A few weeks ago, Martina Navratilova dropped a two-word reaction on Donald Trump's claim of approximately $4 trillion-worth of companies returning to the USA.

