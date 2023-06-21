"A no brainer" - Martina Navratilova gives props to Wimbledon for Venus Williams' wildcard

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova appreciated Wimbledon's decision to give five-time champion Venus Williams a wildcard for the 2023 edition of the event.

Venus Williams, 43, has suffered with frequent injuries in the last few years, but has always found a way to return to the tour. She returned for the grasscourt season after a five-month absence, losing to Celine Naef 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6, in the first round of the 's-Hertogenbosch Open.

On Monday, she recorded her first win on the WTA tour in nearly two years by defeating Camila Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6), in the first round of the Birmingham Classic.

As the World No. 697, Williams wouldn't have qualified for the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, but the tournament decided to give her a wildcard, given her legendary status.

Navratilova, who won Wimbledon nine times in singles and 11 times in doubles, commended the tournament's decision and agreed with a social media post stating that Williams deserves a wildcard at the tournament for as long as she wants.

"Ditto. A no brainer," Navratilova wrote on social media.

A 5 time Singles Champion who’s dedicated her entire life towards changing this sport for the better.



"A 5 time Singles Champion who's dedicated her entire life towards changing this sport for the better. She deserves a wildcard for as many years as she'd like to play."

Along with the American, wildcards for the women's singles have also been given to Elina Svitolina, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, and Heather Watson, with one spot still being up for grabs.

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams has five Wimbledon singles titles in her trophy cabinet, with six more in doubles.

Williams won her first Wimbledon title in 2000, defeating Lindsay Davenport, 6-3, 7-6(3), in the final. In the same year, she also won the doubles trophy with her sister Serena, beating Julie Halard-Decugis and Ai Sugiyama in the final, 6-3, 6-2.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships starts on July 3, with Elena Rybakina as the reigning champion.

Venus Williams set to face Jelena Ostapenko in Birmingham 2023 second round

Venus Williams and Jelena Ostapenko at the 2017 WTA Finals in Singapore

Venus Williams will face second-seed Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the Birmingham Classic after both players won their first round matches in three sets. Williams defeated Giorgi in a three-hour classic, while Ostapenko beat 18-year-old Linda Noskova 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.

This will be the third time Williams and Ostapenko face each other and the first since 2017. Williams defeated Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2017, 6-3, 7-5, and in the group stages of the WTA Finals in Singapore 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-5.

