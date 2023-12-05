Matteo Berrettini recently made an honest admission about his anticipated return in 2024.

Berrettini suffered several injury-related setbacks in 2023, which forced him to the sidelines for most of the season. During his campaign in Acapulco, the Italian retired mid-match after incurring a leg injury. He faced another blow when he tore his internal oblique muscle during his Monte-Carlo Masters run.

Berrettini was ultimately forced to cut his season short after rolling his ankle during his US Open second-round match. The former World No. 6 concluded the campaign with just 12 wins to his name along with 11 losses. Courtesy of his bad run of form, Berrettini's ranking has plummeted as well.

Ahead of his competitive return in Australia, the current World No. 92 made an honest admission about his disadvantageous position on the rankings chart.

“I will now return with the tournaments in Australia but with my current ranking everything will be more complicated,” he said during his appearance at the 2023 SuperTennis Awards in Milan (Translated from Italian via Eurosport).

The Italian, however, said that he will be taking inspiration from Italy’s recent Davis Cup win.

"In 2024 I ask to experience the emotions I felt in Malaga and Bologna [during the Davis Cup],” he said.

Berrettini ended his campaign prematurely, but he attended Italy’s Davis Cup Finals fixtures. The 27-year-old cheered on his compatriots from the sidelines and joined them in celebrating the country’s historic win at the event.

“I missed it. Screaming for my teammates did me good. I hope to continue to get angry at a wrong shot and get excited for a winner. I'm good, I'm excited. Davis left us all with great enthusiasm, it's a victory that comes from afar, from all the defeats that hurt us,” he added.

Matteo Berrettini ended his partnership with long-term coach Vicenzo Santopadre

Berrettini and Vincenzo Santopadre at the 2023 United Cup

Matteo Berrettini also recently split with his long-term coach Vincenzo Santopadre. The Italian duo worked together for over 12 years, ever since Berrettini’s junior days.

Santopadre, a former World No. 100, guided Berrettini to all his seven tour-level titles. He also reached the final of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships under the aegis of Santopadre.

Berrettini additionally appeared in two Grand Slam semifinals — the 2019 US Open and the 2022 Australian Open, and three Major quarterfinals — the 2021 French Open and the 2021 and 2022 US Open, during their partnership.

Matteo Berrettini announced their split in October on social media.

"I found myself in your 'tennis embrace,' not knowing what I wanted to do in life, and you turned my dreams into reality, keeping me connected to the moments we shared day by day. Without you, there would still be Matteo Berrettini, but there would be no hammer. Thank you, Vinz. I love you," Berrettini wrote on Instagram.