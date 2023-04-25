Matteo Berrettini is spending his days of recuperation in the special company of his girlfriend Melissa Satta, as per his latest post on social media.

Berrettini was last seen battling it out on the court on his birthday - against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo in the second round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The Italian tennis player staged an inspiring comeback to win the clash 5-7, 7-6 (1), 6-4. He was, however, let down by a tear in his oblique muscle, which forced him to withdraw before his next contest.

Due to injury, Matteo Berrettini made the unfortunate announcement of his withdrawal from the ongoing Masters 1000 event in Madrid, where he was the runner-up in 2021.

With the Madrid Open taking place from April 24 to May 7, Matteo Berrettini has at least a couple of weeks to spare, and the 27-year-old has seemingly opted to enjoy the unavoidable break in the company of his girlfriend – Italian model and TV presenter Melissa Satta.

The tennis player, who hasn’t shied away from publicly expressing his admiration for his lady love, took to social media to post an adorable selfie of them together.

“Ariciao (hello again),” the Roman native wrote on his Instagram story.

Berrettini on Instagram

The public and social media hasn’t been kind to Matteo Berrettini (27) and Melissa Satta (37) ever since their relationship came to light. Through it all, the couple have managed to maintain a strong bond and have been cherishing the time spent together.

"I will do everything I can to be back competing as soon as possible" – Matteo Berrettini on his estimated comeback

Berrettini at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Apart from the unwarranted wrath of the public, tennis hasn’t been kind to Matteo Berrettini either. After a 2022 season with a few highs and many lows due to illnesses and injuries, the former World No. 6 has found no respite in the 2023 season as well.

Of the six tour-level events contested so far, Berrettini has had mid-tournament withdrawals twice due to injuries. Apart from that, he has been on the winning side of the court only seven times.

After his latest oblique muscle injury at the Monte-Carlo Masters, the 2021 Wimbledon runner-up revealed that he is undergoing an intense rehab program.

“The intense rehab program has begun with my medical team in Barcelona.,” the former World No. 6 said in a story on Instagram on Saturday, April 22, as he announced his withdrawal from the Madrid Open.

Berrettini, who has to make a call on his participation in his home tournament – the Rome Masters, which follows the event in Madrid, stated that he will give it his all to be back on tour as soon as possible.

“I will do everything I can to be back competing as soon as possible. I will keep you all updated when I have more news. Grazie for all the support," he added.

