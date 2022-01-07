Matteo Berrettini expresses "sympathy" for Novak Djokovic but says he "understands" the sentiments of Australians

Matteo Berrettini recently gave his thoughts on the ongoing Novak Djokovic controversy at the 2022 Australian Open. Speaking to the press after his loss to Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Cup, Berrettini stated he has full "sympathy" for the Serb and that it is not a "pretty thing" to be detained at an airport at an airport for hours.

"It is clear that I have sympathy for Novak," Berrettini said. "Nobody wants to be in such a situation. I don't know how many hours he was held, but it's not a pretty thing to be that way."

Novak Djokovic at the Davis Cup Finals 2021

Novak Djokovic has been barred from entering Australia by the Border Force officials, who announced early on Thursday that the Serb's visa had been canceled. Djokovic is not allowed to set foot on Australian land and is currently being housed at a detention center, despite having earlier received a medical exemption to feature at the 2022 Australian Open.

CNN Breaking News @cnnbrk Novak Djokovic's visa to enter Australia to compete in the Australian Open has been canceled, the country's Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an on-camera interview with local media Thursday. cnn.it/3FZtkzD Novak Djokovic's visa to enter Australia to compete in the Australian Open has been canceled, the country's Health Minister Greg Hunt said in an on-camera interview with local media Thursday. cnn.it/3FZtkzD

Speaking further on the issue, Matteo Berrettini admitted in his post-match press conference that he "understands" Australians and why they are opposed to Novak Djokovic playing the Melbourne Slam. According to Berrettini, the severe restrictions that the locals have been subjected to since the start of the pandemic make it a "difficult situation" to comment on.

"At the same time, I can understand why Australians feel this way," Berrettini said. "I think Melbourne has had the longest quarantines in the world so I can understand people. It's a very difficult situation to comment on."

Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup 2022

It must be noted that Novak Djokovic has appealed the decision to cancel his visa, and the matter will be heard in a Victorian court on Monday. The Serb cannot be forced to leave the country until a final verdict is announced.

Callum Godde @calgodde BREAKING: Commonwealth government barrister Christopher Tran says Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews will not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Novak Djokovic today.



He is set to stay in Australia overnight. BREAKING: Commonwealth government barrister Christopher Tran says Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews will not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Novak Djokovic today.He is set to stay in Australia overnight.

Matteo Berrettini names his Australian Open favorites in the possible absence of Novak Djokovic

Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Cup 2022

With his visa currently canceled, it looks unlikely that Novak Djokovic will get to play at the 2022 Australian Open. In that context, Matteo Berrettini listed a few players who he thinks are likely to get their hands on the trophy in the absence of the Serb.

According to the Italian, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are strong contenders to win the Australian Open title in 2022. He also took his own name, expressing the belief that he can lift his first Major in Melbourne this year.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals 2021

"I think there are many players who can win the tournament," Berrettini said. "I would love to say that myself too, I think I have to believe in it. Sascha (Zverev) is playing very well, Stefanos is gradually getting better. This guy to my left is playing spectacular tennis (Medvedev). There are many players who they can win, it's going to be exciting."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Australian Open 2022 will kick off on 17 January, with the final to be played on 30 January.

Edited by Musab Abid