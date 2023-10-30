Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic commended Felix Auger-Aliassime on his Swiss Indoors Basel 2023 triumph.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who struggled to string two wins together throughout the 2023 season, pulled a rabbit out of the hat at the recently concluded Swiss Indoors Basel, where he was the defending champion.

The Canadian, who commenced his campaign in the Swiss city with a 17-18 win-loss record, earned impressive victories over Leandro Riedi, Botic van de Zandschulp, Alexander Shevchenko, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz to lift his fifth career title, and his first of the year.

Following his success, Felix Aguer-Aliassime received plenty of congratulatory messages from the tennis world. Matteo Berrettini’s ex-girlfriend, Australian tennis player Ajla Tomljanovic, too, lauded the 23-year-old for turning the corner.

Notably, Tomljanovic is the cousin of Auger-Aliassime’s girlfriend Nina Ghaibi, who is a Croatian equestrian.

“Yea boi back to back,” Ajla Tomljanovic wrote on her Instagram story.

Ajla Tomljanovic commends Felix Auger-Aliassime on Instagram

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic's 2023 campaigns did not pan out as planned

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Matteo Berrettini at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Matteo Berrettini and Ajla Tomljanovic have spent the majority of their 2023 campaigns on the sidelines.

While Auger-Aliassime has contested 19 tournaments so far this season, he has been out of action for the most part, having managed just 22 wins, with 18 losses. The Canadian suffered shoulder and knee injuries and also dealt with an illness earlier in 2023.

Following his Swiss Indoors Basel win, the former World No. 6 shed light on his misfortune.

“Everything was health related. It’s not an excuse, but it’s just a fact. We obviously had a health problem. It’s of course never perfect for our players,” he said in his press conference.

He, however, noted that his ongoing campaign has taught him valuable lessons.

“It was a new challenge I had to confront in my career. I learned from it, on how to prepare better in the future, you know, for this not to happen so I don’t lose too much time in a way -- to be able to come back. So, there’s been many lessons,” the World No. 19 added.

Matteo Berrettini, meanwhile, was able to accumulate mere 12 wins this season, on the back of 11 losses.

The Italian received his first blow when he suffered a leg injury during his stint in Acapulco. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, Berrettini tore his internal oblique muscle, which kept him on the sidelines till the grass season. The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up suffered a third blow when he rolled his ankle in the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Matteo Berrettini, currently ranked World No. 89, has since concluded his season. He also recently announced that he has ended his partnership with his longtime coach Vincenzo Cantopadre.

“Despite training at a high level for a few weeks my medical team has advised it would be a risk to compete in the final tournaments of the ATP season,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has been an extremely tough year but I’m looking forward to a full and successful season in 2024.”

Ajla Tomljanovic, meanwhile, underwent a knee surgery earlier this year, and did not kick off her 2023 campaign until the US Open. At the tournament, she advanced to the second round, but pulled out of her match-up against Elena Rybakina.

Tomljanovic resumed her campaign at the WTA 1000 Guadalajara Open, but failed to earn a win. She recently contested in the ITF event in Tampico, Mexico, going down in the second round.

The Aussie, who was placed at a career-high ranking of World No. 32 in April this year, has dropped to a ranking of World No. 593 due to her prolonged absence.