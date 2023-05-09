Matteo Berrettini recently revealed that he shares a great equation with his compatriot and rising tennis star Jannik Sinner and that the two players help each other to raise their level.

27-year-old Berrettini turned pro in 2015 while Sinner, 21, turned pro in 2018 and both have spent a considerable amount of time in the top 20 of the ATP rankings. Although they teamed up for Team Italy at the 2022 ATP Cup, they are yet to face each other in a tour-level match.

Speaking on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast recently, the senior player stated that despite the age difference, he saw Sinner at the same level as his own because of the junior's achievements so far. Both players have won seven singles titles each in their careers. Berrettini also said that they practice together whenever possible and push each other to do better.

"I'm a little bit older but I feel he's going so fast that I don't consider him like someone younger than me," Matteo Berrettini said. "He has achieved so much already. Yeah, I think in general, our relationship is great, we text each other, we practice together, and when we have the chance, we play doubles together, so it’s really like a healthy relationship in sport."

The 2021 Wimbledon runner-up added that Sinner helps him improve his game and that they are fortunate to have each other on the tour.

"Like we help each other to raise our level and thanks to him, I'm also improving my game. I think it's something we need in order to get better. That’s why it would be even better to play against each other. I really like Jannik as a guy. We are both lucky to have each other on tour," he said.

Matteo Berrettini's life changed after Wimbledon 2021, says former World No. 1

Matteo Berrettini played the biggest match of his career so far when he faced Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. Djokovic defeated him 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 Grand Slam titles at the time.

Berrettini has struggled to find his top form since then. Speaking to Ubitennis recently, Chris Evert suggested that the Italian player might have been overwhelmed by the sudden success and hoped for him to return strongly.

"I think after the Wimbledon finalnin 2021 his life has changed profoundly," Evert said. "People began to approach him, cajole him. And especially women have started to look at [him] in a different way. Everyone wanted to 'touch' him. He is a very kind person and it's not easy to manage these situations when life changes so drastically."

"It often happens when you have a bit of success, especially when you play the Wimbledon final, which is a big success. It's all experience and thank goodness today a career can easily last for 20 years. I really hope he returns to his best," she added.

Berrettini suffered a grade 2 tear in his internal oblique muscle during the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters and consequently withdrew from the Madrid Open and the Italian Open.

