"Maybe Madison Keys is one & done" - Fans concerned for American Grand Slam champ after Miami Open drubbing to World No. 140

Reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys suffered a major upset, falling to teenager Alexandra Eala in the third round of the Miami Open. Several tennis fans reacted to the update, expressing concern over the American's performance.

Keys entered the Grandstand court as a favorite; however, the left-handed dark horse proved tough to handle. The 19-year-old won eight of the first nine points and eventually ended up winning the first set 6-4.

The Filipino proved even more dominant in the second set, winning 6-2 and crushing Keys' hopes of securing her 11th tour title. Additionally, a high unforced error count derailed Keys' performance—she recorded 51 unforced errors alongside 22 winners. Meanwhile, Eala registered 21 unforced errors with 13 winners.

Several fans were stunned to see Keys, the reigning Australian Open champion and World No. 5, lose to World No. 140 wildcard Eala. One fan expressed skepticism, questioning whether the 30-year-old would win another Major title.

"Right madison … 😭😭 maybe she is one and done," they wrote.

"Maddie back to her classic self, can’t believe anyone thought she was suddenly going to be a remotely consistent player based on a couple of tournaments at the start of the year. Great tournament for Alex, was feeling like she’d been overhyped too young, but making progress," another commented.

"Another teenager giving these vets problems. Keys was about as bad as bad can get in this match," one wrote.

Moreover, a group of fans on Reddit also criticized Madison Keys' performance. A fan believed that the 30-year-old experienced a dip in form following her Australian Open triumph and lacked motivation.

"Maddi is suffering from post slam blues. She finally achieved a life long goal and now needs to find another big reason to keep playing," they wrote.

"Keys looked like she was out partying all night or something with the way she was playing. Practically error after error," another chimed in.

Another fan asked if winning the Australian Open title in January made Keys complacent.

"Now that Maddie has that long elusive GS title, is she toast mentally?," they asked.

With her victory over Madison Keys, Eala became the first Filipino player to defeat a WTA top-10 opponent. She also became the fourth wildcard to beat a top-5 player in Miami since Daria Saville stunned Maria Sharapova in 2015.

Madison Keys suffers third defeat of 2025 season after Miami Open elimination

Madison Keys at BNP Paribas Open - Day 9 - Image Source: Getty

Although many were concerned about her performance, the defeat in Miami was only Madison Keys' third of the 2025 season. The American had a decent start to the year, reaching the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic in Auckland but eventually fell to Clara Tauson, 4-6, 6-7(7).

The American played exceptionally well at the WTA 500 event in Adelaide, ultimately emerging as the champion. She carried that momentum into the Australian Open and, after enduring a grueling campaign, defeated two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to claim the first Major title of her career.

Keys returned to the tour at the BNP Paribas Open and had a decent campaign. However, the 30-year-old fell to Sabalenka 0-6, 1-6 in the semifinals, marking her second defeat of 2025.

Overall, the American holds a solid 19-3 win-loss record and can mount a strong comeback in the forthcoming tournaments.

