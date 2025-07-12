Meet Ronit Karki, the second New Jersey-born American to reach a Wimbledon 2025 final following Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova isn’t the only New Jersey-born player featuring in a Wimbledon final this year. Ronit Karki has also reached the boys’ singles final and will face Bulgaria’s Ivan Ivanov for the prestigious junior title.

Karki, 17, born in New Jersey, is making waves at Wimbledon after qualifying for the boys’ singles final. He became the first boy since 2021 to reach a junior Grand Slam semifinal via qualifiers. He recovered from a set down to beat 12th seed Aleksander Vasilev in the semifinals.

Ranked No. 52 in ITF junior standings, Ronit Karki has steadily climbed in the past few months. He is part of the Gooding Todero Academy in Florida and has moved to the state like the other New Jersey-born Wimbledon finalist, Anisimova. Karki has also verbally committed to Stanford.

Awaiting him in Sunday’s (July 13) final is Bulgaria’s Ivan Ivanov, who has enjoyed a strong grasscourt campaign. This clash marks an exceptional moment for Karki, a New Jersey native rising through qualifiers onto one of tennis's most prestigious stages.

Similar to Ansisimova, also a New Jersey native, who advanced to the Wimbledon final. She will take on Iga Swiatek, and the winner will earn their first Major grasscourt title.

Michael Chang was the last famous New Jersey-born player in a Grand Slam final before Amanda Anisimova and Ronit Karki

Amanda Anisimova at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Michael Chang, born in Hoboken, New Jersey, quickly emerged as a tennis prodigy. To pursue better tennis opportunities, his family relocated first to Minnesota and later to California. Chang's dedication paid off when he won the 1989 French Open at just 17, becoming the youngest male Grand Slam champion in history.

He went on to reach three more Grand Slam finals and climbed to a career-high ranking of World No. 2. Chang was a fierce competitor and shared memorable rivalries with legends like Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, and Stefan Edberg throughout the 1990s.

He was the last famous New Jersey-born tennis star to reach a Grand Slam final when he did so at the US Open in 1996. This year, the state is represented by Amanda Anisimova in the women's singles final and Ronit Karki in the Boys' singles final.

On her way to the final, 13th seed Amanda Anisimova inflicted a double bagel on Yulia Putintseva in the first round. She defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the tightly contested semifinal. Her final on Saturday, July 12, will be her first encounter against Iga Swiatek on tour.

