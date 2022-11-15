"Melburnians had little patience for Djokovic’s vaccine exception" - Tennis journalist unsure of reception Novak Djokovic might get at 2023 Australian Open

Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg recently expressed his uncertainty about the reception Novak Djokovic might get at the 2023 Australian Open.

The Serbian made the news at the start of the year when he was deported from Australia for not being vaccinated for COVID-19. The deportation also came with a three-year visa ban. Since then, the tennis ace has missed out on quite a few tournaments, including the US Open, on the same grounds.

However, as a breath of fresh air, reports on Tuesday indicated that the Australian government will reverse the ban ahead of next year's Australian Open.

Reflecting on the development, journalist Rothenberg said that the majority of Australians supported the former World No. 1's deportation because of the ordeal they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said that it would be interesting to see how the Serb would be welcomed at the Grand Slam.

"A majority of Australians supported Djokovic’s deportation back in January. Melburnians, particularly, had little patience for Djokovic’s vaccine exception after enduring some of the world’s longest and toughest pandemic lockdowns. TBD how he might be received there next year," Rothenberg tweeted.

"Not much has separated the two of us, I knew that coming into the match" - Novak Djokovic on beating Stefanos Tsitsipas at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2022 ATP Finals.

Novak Djokovic kicked off his 2022 ATP Finals with a convincing win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday in Turin. The five-time winner, in his quest for a record-equalling sixth title, cruised past Tsitsipas 6-4, 7-6(4) to lead the Group Red standings.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the 35-year-old reflected on his opening match of the year-end championships. He said that despite the scoreline suggesting that he won the match in straight sets, the clash between the two former champions was more of a close contest. He added how he stepped up his game at crucial junctures to make use of his chances of winning the match.

"I closed out the match in the tiebreak with the two big serves, which always helps. I managed to read his serve in the tiebreak when I needed to. I made some great passing shots," he said, adding. "It was a game, again, a match decided by small margins really. Not much has separated the two of us. I knew that coming into the match that's going to be the case."

