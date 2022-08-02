"Men will really launch into decades-long rivalry, hold exhibitions together and prepare a room for each other before you know" - Tennis fans react to the 'Roger Federer Suite' at Rafa Nadal Academy

The Roger Federer Suite is a key attraction at Rafael Nadal's tennis academy. Many of the guests attending the tennis program at the Rafa Nadal Academy have the option of staying at the Roger Federer Suite. The Spaniard's academy recently gave a few glimpses of the suite to fans, many of whom could not contain their excitement upon seeing it for the first time.

The two tennis greats share one of the biggest rivalries in the history of the sport. At the same time, they hold each other in high regard off the tennis court as well, and one of the two biggest suites at the Spaniard's state-of-the-art academy is named after the Swiss Maestro.

The academy posted a video on Twitter showing the luxury suite to fans and followers. Among the main amenities of the Roger Federer Suite are a 'centre court' view terrace, a king-sized bed, and access to a semi-Olympic indoor pool. The wall within the room has a big poster of Federer himself with one of his motivational quotes written next to it.

Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar @rnadalacademy 🏼 @rogerfederer 🏼



Did you know that during the tennis programs for adults or families at the Did you know that during the tennis programs for adults or families at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar you can stay in the Roger Federer Suite? 👋🏼 @rogerfederer 👋🏼Did you know that during the tennis programs for adults or families at the #RafaNadalAcademy by Movistar you can stay in the Roger Federer Suite? 😊🇨🇭 https://t.co/Dz8HpiPKYw

Tennis fans reacted to the video and many were thrilled to see another example of the camaraderie shared by the two legendary players.

"All i'm saying is that men will really launch into decades long rivalry,hold exhibitions together and prepare a room for each other before yk..talking about feels," said a tweet.

Speaking on the Spanish talkshow 'La Resistência', Nadal had himself revealed that there are only two luxury suites at his academy, with one of them being named after Federer. The other is named after the 22-time Grand Slam champion himself and has big posters of his.

"I love that Rafa has a Roger suite on his academy," tweeted another fan.

Here are a few more reactions to the video showing the Roger Federer Suite at the Spaniard's academy:

When Roger Federer attended the inauguration ceremony of the Rafa Nadal Academy

A ceremony at the Laver Cup 2019 Brief

Roger Federer was a special guest during the inauguration ceremony of the Rafa Nadal Academy back in 2016. Speaking during the event, Federer stated that he would send his own kids to the academy in Mallorca if they ever expressed their wish to play tennis. He even praised the Spaniard for his contribution towards his career and for making him a better player.

"Rafa, you’ve been the one that influenced and inspired me the most. I had to reinvent many things in my game thanks to you. I’m super happy to be here. I know where I’ll send my kids if they want to learn how to play tennis," Federer said during the ceremony.

Nadal thanked Federer for his presence at the ceremony and hailed his great rival.

"It’s very important for all of us to have you here. You represent the values and example for kids at our Academy. Thank you, Roger, from the bottom of my heart to be here. For me it means everything,” the Spaniard said.

The two players last appeared together during the centennial celebrations at Wimbledon last month. While Nadal played the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Federer arrived just for the ceremony as he is still on the sidelines after his third knee surgery last year. They last played each other in the semifinals of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, which Federer won in four sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far