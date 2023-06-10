Carlos Alcaraz’s physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno has opened up about the Spaniard’s sudden collapse during his French Open 2023 semifinal against Novak Djokovic.

On Friday, June 9, Alcaraz and Djokovic faced off in a much-anticipated semifinal clash at Roland Garros. The match was highly competitive in the opening two sets, with both competitors claiming a set each. However, things quickly fell apart for the World No. 1 thereafter as he suffered from a severe bout of cramping.

Alcaraz, who was the favorite going into the encounter, was unable to relieve the tension in his muscles in time and won a mere two games throughout the next two sets. The young Spaniard was defeated by Djokovic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

The 2022 US Open champion’s physiotherapist Juanjo Moreno spoke about the heart-breaking loss and stated that while it was a bitter pill to swallow, it was also a learning experience.

“We are scr*wed. A defeat always hurts. It is difficult to accept, but we always say that it is not a defeat, but rather a learning experience,” he said, as per COPE.

Moreno assured that Alcaraz’s body is now fine, having treated him after the tense match.

“After the game I have been treating Carlos and his body is fine, the musculature is in order,” he revealed.

Alcaraz’s downfall came as a surprise to many, as they had seen the Spaniard’s heroics during his 2022 US Open title run. The 20-year-old managed to lift the trophy on the back of three consecutive five-setters in New York, spending between four-five hours in each of those matches.

Juanjo Moreno agreed that Alcaraz had previously handled high-stress situations well.

“It happens to many athletes in the press room, for example. Carlos has always managed this very well,” he said.

He revealed that while they were relaxed during the warm-up ahead of the French Open semifinal, the magnitude of the occasion got to Alcaraz as the match drew near and he fell apart mentally.

“In the warm-up we were enjoying ourselves, having a good time. But when you get closer to the game, nerves appear, tension, and on this occasion perhaps the mental tension has been more noticeable than at any other time,” he stated.

"Next time I face Novak Djokovic, I hope to be different" - Carlos Alcaraz after French Open SF loss

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at 2023 French Open

Carlos Alcaraz’s dream of claiming his second Grand Slam title at the 2023 French Open was crushed by Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

Alcaraz, who was the favorite to win the title, stated that facing the 22-time Grand Slam winner is not an easy task, and those who claim otherwise are “lying.”

“Is not easy to play against Novak, you know. Of course, a legend of our sport. If someone says that he gets into the court with no nerves playing against Novak, he lies,” he said in his post-match press conference.

The Spaniard reiterated that while the semifinals of a Grand Slam is a high-stress affair as it is, it gets accentuated when facing Djokovic.

“Of course, playing a semifinal of a Grand Slam, you have a lot of nerves, but even more with, you know, facing Novak. That's the truth,” he admitted.

The 20-year-old expressed that he is hoping for their next clash to be different.

“Yeah, next time that I'm gonna face Novak, I hope to be different, but the nerves will be there,” he added.

Djokovic will face repeat finalist Casper Ruud in the French Open summit clash on Sunday, as he bids for his third title at the event and a historic 23rd Grand Slam.

