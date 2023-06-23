Paula Badosa has lauded Novak Djokovic for his unparalleled prowess in the sport. She also commended his mental fortitude, describing him as a beast in this regard.

In the 2023 French Open final, Djokovic defeated Casper Ruud 7-6 (1), 6-3, 7-5 in three hours and 13 minutes at the iconic Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Serb secured his 23rd major title and broke the record for the most Grand Slams won by any man in the Open Era by doing so.

He also equalled the record for the most number of Grand Slams won and is perched on top alongside the legendary Serena Williams.

During a recent interview with El Larguero, Paula Badosa stated that Novak Djokovic is a "beast" mentally. She said that the World No. 1's prowess is superior to most because, as he competes in tournament after tournament, he improves with each competition.

The Spaniard also praised the 23-time Grand Slam champion for being the most complete player in the sport. She stated that his physical training regimen is "brutal" and that he takes excellent care of himself.

According to Badosa, Djokovic is currently the best player in the world, and his numbers back up that claim.

"Mentally he is a beast. Competing and being so superior in each competition seems crazy to me. And in tennis he is the most complete. And physically he takes care of himself so much... It's brutal," Badosa said.

"Right now you can't say anything other than he's the best. He has shown it. The numbers are the numbers."

"Novak Djokovic makes it look more easy than it should" - Andy Murray

Laver Cup 2022 - Day Two

Andy Murray recently shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic in an interview ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He praised the Serb's success, noting that he made winning appear effortless.

"I'm not saying he makes it look easy but he makes it look a lot more easy than it should," Murray said.

The Brit remembered the 2016 French Open final, in which the 23-time Grand Slam champion defeated him in four sets, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4, jokingly adding:

"I'm happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the (2016) French Open, he lost motivation so maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon!"

Novak Djokovic will begin his title defense on July 3 with the opportunity to tie Roger Federer's record of eight Wimbledon titles.

