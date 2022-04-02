Miami Open 2022 final- Naomi Osaka vs Iga Swiatek: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live stream details and more

Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek are set to battle it out for the 2022 Miami Open title in a highly anticipated showdown on Saturday.

Swiatek's form over the last few weeks has been incredible. She won the previous two WTA 1000 tournaments in Qatar and Indian Wells. At the Miami Open, she clinched the World No. 1 ranking by winning her second-round match and has reached the final without dropping a set.

Swiatek is also on the verge of completing the "sunshine double," winning the Indian Wells Open and Miami Open successively. It's a rare feat in tennis, as only three women, Steffi Graf in 1994 and 1996, Kim Clijsters in 2005 and Victoria Azarenka in 2016 have managed to accomplish it.

The 20-year-old is currently on a 16-match winning streak and is gunning for her sixth career title and her fourth at the WTA 1000 level.

This will be the first match since the two met for the 1st time at 2019 Toronto.



In the electric encounter, Osaka won 76 64.

Osaka, on the other hand, is enjoying a resurgence in Miami. The former World No. 1 has rediscovered the form that led to her lifting four Grand Slam trophies. It has been a quick turnaround for the Japanese after a disappointing outing at Indian Wells.

Osaka's Indian Wells campaign ended in the second round, during which she was reduced to tears by a heckler as well. She has played quite well in Miami, defeating quality players like Angelique Kerber, Danielle Collins and Belinda Bencic to reach the title round.

This is Osaka's first final since winning the 2021 Australian Open. She's aiming to win her eighth career title and her third at the WTA 1000 level, having previously won the Indian Wells Open in 2018 and the China Open in 2019.

Naomi Osaka vs Iga Swiatek match schedule

Osaka and Swiatek will play the first match of the day at Stadium, which is the main court at the venue. The match is scheduled to start at 1 pm local time.

Match timing: 1 pm EDT, 6 pm GMT, 10:30 pm IST.

Date: 2 April 2022.

Thank you tennis gods.



Neither of them has ever lost a 1000 event or slam final.



Big match players who are both playing GREAT.

Naomi Osaka vs Iga Swiatek streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: For viewers in the USA, Tennis Channel and Tennis Channel Plus will broadcast the match.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

