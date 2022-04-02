Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more | Day 13

It's finals weekend at the 2022 Miami Open, with the women's singles and men's doubles final being the featured matches on Day 13 of the tournament.

The 96-player field has whittled down to just two, with Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek the remaining challengers for the women's singles title. The tournament started off with plenty of upsets on the women's side, as the majority of the seeded players were knocked out quite early.

It wouldn't have been surprising to see a new player having her breakthrough in Miami. However, in the end, the battle for the title will be decided between two of the most well-known players on the circuit in the form of Osaka and Swiatek.

Swiatek was the pre-tournament favorite to win the title and has justified the tag so far. Having won the previous two WTA 1000 events, the 2020 Roland Garros champion reached the final in Miami without dropping a set.

wta @WTA



Watch 𝟮𝟱 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 of highlights from the previous and only time Incredibly ready for Round 2 of this match-up 🍿Watch 𝟮𝟱 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 of highlights from the previous and only time @iga_swiatek @naomiosaka have faced off so far 🤜🤛 Incredibly ready for Round 2 of this match-up 🍿Watch 𝟮𝟱 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘁𝗲𝘀 of highlights from the previous and only time @iga_swiatek & @naomiosaka have faced off so far 🤜🤛

Osaka's form heading into the tournament wasn't the best, as she made early exits from the Australian Open and the Indian Wells Open. However, the former World No. 1 appears to be back at the top of her game once again by reaching the final in Miami.

Meanwhile, Hubert Hurkacz's singles title defense ended in the semifinals, but he still has a shot at lifting a trophy in Miami. Alongside John Isner, he has reached the doubles final where they willtake on sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski.

Here's a look at the schedule for another action-packed day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 13 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 1 pm local time: Iga Swiatek vs Naomi Osaka.

Not before 3:30 pm local time: Wesley Koolhof / Neal Skupski vs John Isner / Hubert Hurkacz.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

All matches will be played on the tournament's biggest court, Stadium. The first match will commence at 1 pm local time.

Match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 13 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start Time USA April 2, 2022 1:00 pm EDT Canada April 2, 2022 1:00 pm EDT UK April 2, 2022 6:00 pm GMT India April 2, 2022 10:30 pm IST

