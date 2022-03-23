Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3

Day 3 of the 2022 Miami Open will see the continuation of the first round in the women's event and the start of the men's event's first round.

Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Sloane Stephens are the day's biggest draws in Miami. Osaka will start the day's proceedings on the main court against Astra Sharma, while Stephens will take on Panna Udvardy in the evening session.

2022 Australian Open doubles champion Nick Kyrgios is also in action and will kick off his Miami Open challenge against Adrian Mannarino. Former top 10 players David Goffin and Richard Gasquet are also in the fray.

Here's a look at the schedule for an exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 3 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Naomi Osaka vs Astra Sharma;

followed by: Mackenzie McDonald vs Dominik Koepfer;

followed by: David Goffin vs Roberto Carballes Baena.

Not before 7 pm local time: Sloane Stephens vs Panna Udvardy;

followed by: Nick Kyrgios vs Adrian Mannarino.

Sam Jacot @samjacot Nick Kyrgios vs Adrian Mannarino will headline #ATP action on Day 1 at the #MiamiOpen , with the bottom half playing on Wednesday. British wild card Jack Draper faces Gilles Simon, who is two wins away from 500 tour-level victories. Coric, Cressy & Nakashima competing as well Nick Kyrgios vs Adrian Mannarino will headline #ATP action on Day 1 at the #MiamiOpen, with the bottom half playing on Wednesday. British wild card Jack Draper faces Gilles Simon, who is two wins away from 500 tour-level victories. Coric, Cressy & Nakashima competing as well

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Kwon Soon-woo vs Brandon Nakashima;

followed by: Robin Montgomery vs Anna Kalinskaya;

followed by: Jil Teichmann vs Alison Riske;

followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs Wang Qiang.

Not before 7 pm local time: Maxime Cressy vs Emil Ruusuvuori.

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Hailey Baptiste vs Irina-Camelia Begu;

followed by: Karolina Muchova vs Tereza Martincova;

followed by: Rebecca Marino vs Katerina Siniakova;

followed by: Kristen Flipkens vs Viktorija Golubic.

Not before 7 pm local time: Thanasi Kokkinakis vs Richard Gasquet.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and India can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will start at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (Remaining Courts) USA March 23, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 23, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 23, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 23, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

