Miami Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4

Day 4 of the 2022 Miami Open has some of the biggest names in tennis taking to the court.

Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber are set to square off in the must-see match of the day. 2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu will take on the World No. 1 in women's doubles, Katerina Siniakova.

Top 10 players Anett Kontaveit, Aryna Sabalenka, Karolina Pliskova and Danielle Collins are also in the mix.

On the men's side, three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will begin his campaign against Federico Delbonis. Americans Jack Sock, Sebastian Korda and Jenson Brooksby will also be in action, and will be looking to give the home crowd something to cheer about.

Here's a look at the schedule for an exciting day at the Miami Open:

Schedule for Day 4 at the Miami Open

Stadium

Starting at 12 noon local time: Sebastian Korda vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina;

followed by: Naomi Osaka vs Angelique Kerber;

followed by: Emma Raducanu vs Katerina Siniakova.

Not before 7 pm local time: Federico Delbonis vs Andy Murray;

followed by: Aryna Sabalenka vs Irini-Camelia Begu.

Grandstand

Starting at 11 am local time: Leylah Fernandez vs Karolina Muchova;

followed by: Jenson Brooksby vs Federico Coria;

followed by: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga vs Jordan Thompson;

followed by: Tommy Paul vs Benjamin Bonzi.

Not before 7 pm local time: Anett Kontaveit vs Ann Li.

Butch Buchholz

Starting at 11 am local time: Danielle Collins vs Anna Bondar;

followed by: Ons Jabuer vs Magda Linette;

followed by: Lorenzo Musetti vs Alexei Popyrin;

followed by: Marton Fucsovics vs Marcos Giron;

followed by: Jack Sock vs Miomir Kecmanovic.

Where to watch Miami Open 2022

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, India and Australia can watch the proceedings live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Voot.

Australia: All matches will be shown on beIN Sports.

Miami Open 2022 - Match timings

The first match on all the courts will commence at 11 am local time, except on the biggest court, the Stadium, where the first match will start at 12 noon.

The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada and India for Day 4 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Date Start time (Stadium) Start time (Remaining Courts) USA March 24, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT Canada March 24, 2022 12:00 pm EDT 11:00 am EDT UK March 24, 2022 4:00 pm GMT 3:00 pm GMT India March 24, 2022 9:30 pm IST 8:30 pm IST

