Miami Open 2023 final: Elena Rybakina vs Petra Kvitova: Where to watch, TV schedule, livestreaming details, and more

Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitova will square off in an exciting final for the 2023 Miami Open title on Sunday.

Rybakina defeated Aryna Sabalenka to win the title at Indian Wells. Her journey in Miami was off to a rocky start as she needed three sets to get past Anna Kalinskaya and Paula Badosa in the initial rounds, but the Kazakh has been on a roll since then.

Rybakina defeated Elise Mertens, Martina Trevisan, and Jessica Pegula in straight sets to reach her first final in Miami. She's on track to complete the "Sunshine Double" - winning back-to-back titles at Indian Wells and Miami. Only four women have done it so far.

Steffi Graf was the first to do so in 1994 and replicated the feat once again in 1996. She remains the only female player to achieve this twice. Kim Clijsters did it in 2005, followed by Victoria Azarenka in 2016 and Iga Swiatek last year.

Kvitova's path to the final in Miami was relatively straightforward, having dropped just one set so far. She knocked out Linda Noskova and Donna Vekic to reach the fourth round and then defeated Varvara Gracheva to make the last eight.

The Czech scored wins over Ekaterina Alexandrova and Sorana Cirstea to reach her maiden final in Miami and her 41st career final. Kvitova will be gunning to claim her first title at the WTA 1000 level since winning the Madrid Open back in 2018.

With two of the biggest names on the tour set to collide, the final promises to be a thrilling affair. Here are all the details about their upcoming showdown:

Elena Rybakina vs Petra Kvitova match schedule

Elena Rybakina and Petra Kvitova's match won't start before 3 pm local time. It will be contested after the men's doubles final on the biggest court at the venue, the Stadium.

Date: April 1, 2023 (US/Canada/Europe) and April 2, 2023 (India/Australia).

Time: Not before 3 pm ET, 7 pm GMT, 8 pm CET, and 12:30 am IST.

Elena Rybakina vs Petra Kvitova streaming details

Elena Rybakina at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open.

Viewers from the following countries can watch the match live on these respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA

Amazon Prime Video - UK, Ireland

beIn SPORTS - Australia, France

beIn Digiturk - Turkey

TVP/ Canal+ - Poland

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan

MTV3 - Finland

Novasports - Greece, Cyprus

NowTV - Hong Kong

O2 - Czech Republic

Spark - New Zealand

Starhub - Singapore

Supertennis - Italy

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands

TSN - Canada (English Language)

TVA - Canada (French Language)

TVE, TV3 - Spain

TV2 - Denmark

TV4 - Finland, Norway, Sweden

Truevisions - Thailand

Additionally, livestreaming is also available on WTA TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

