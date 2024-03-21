Miami Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3

Day 3 of the 2024 Miami Open will see the start of the second round on the women's side, while the first round will continue on the men's side.
Elena Ryakina, last year's runner-up in Miami, is back in action after a brief hiatus. She previously couldn't defend her Indian Wells title due to an illness. She'll now kick off her campaign here against Clara Tauson.
Maria Sakkari, Madison Keys, and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki are some of the other prominent names in the mix from the women's draw. Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on qualifier Adam Walton, while veteran Gael Monfils will face off against Dusan Lajovic.
Former top 10 players Roberto Bautista Agut and Diego Schwartzman went through the qualifiers to seal their place in the main draw. The two will also take to the court on Thursday.
Here's a quick look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Miami Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the Miami Open
Stadium
Starting at 12:00 p.m. local time: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Adam Walton
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (8) Maria Sakkari vs Yuan Yue
followed by: Diana Shnaider vs (17) Madison Keys
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Dusan Lajovic vs Gael Monfils
Not before 8:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Clara Tauson vs (4) Elena Rybakina
Grandstand
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Diane Parry vs (11) Beatriz Haddad Maia
followed by: Sebastian Ofner vs (WC) Kei Nishikori
followed by: Lorenzo Sonego vs Dan Evans
followed by: (Q) Emilio Nava vs (Q) Roberto Bautista Agut
Not before 7:00 p.m. local time: Peyton Stearns vs (27) Victoria Azarenka
Butch Buchholz
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (25) Elise Mertens vs (Q) Taylor Townsend
followed by: (32) Anhelina Kalinina vs (WC) Caroline Wozniacki
followed by: (Q) Aleksandar Kovecavic vs Fabian Marozsan
followed by: (WC) Martin Landaluce vs Jaume Munar
followed by: Roman Safiullin vs (Q) Diego Schwartzman
The full schedule can be found here.
Where to watch Miami Open 2024?
Viewers can keep up with the proceedings at the Miami Open on the following channels and sites:
Tennis Channel/ TC Plus - USA
TSN - Canada (English Language)
TVA - Canada (French Language)
beIN SPORTS - Australia, France
Sky Sports - United Kingdom and Ireland, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland
Tennis Channel - India
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Miami Open 2024 - Match timings
Matches on the biggest court, Stadium, will start at 12 noon local time, while play on all other courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. The night session will start at 7:00 p.m. on Stadium and Grandstand. The match timings for fans in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: