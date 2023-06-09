Mike Tyson in attendance at Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz French Open semifinal clash

American former professional boxer Mike Tyson is in attendance at Novak Djokovic's French Open 2023 semifinal clash with Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic and Alcaraz are currently engaged in what can only be described as the most anticipated match of the 2023 edition of Roland-Garros. The two players are fiercely battling it out on the court, providing an intense and challenging competition.

Mike Tyson is in attendance for this match, as the legendary boxer was photographed enjoying this year's clay court Major from the front row at Philippe-Chatrier.

Tyson is no stranger to the world of tennis, as the 56-year-old has shown a keen interest in the sport. Earlier this year, he was spotted attending the women's final of the Miami Open.

This match holds immense significance, as there is a lot at stake for both players. The winner will not only secure a spot in the final but also can claim the World No. 1 ranking.

If Alcaraz wins, he will leave Paris without being displaced from the top of the world rankings. If Djokovic defeats the Spaniard in the semifinal, he will be one match away from reclaiming the top ranking and winning his 23rd Major title, surpassing Rafael Nadal in the men's Grand Slam record.

"Carlos Alcaraz reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand" - Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 French Open - Day Thirteen.

Novak Djokovic stated during a press conference at the 2023 French Open that Carlos Alcaraz reminds him of Rafael Nadal and that the young, hard-working Spaniard deserves his success.

"Well, he carries himself very well. No doubt very nice guy on and off the court. Brings a lot of intensity on the court. Reminds me of someone from his country that plays with a left hand (smiling). He deserves his success, no doubt. He's working hard, and he very complete player already and only age 20 -- 19, 20?" the Serb said.

The Serb went on to say that facing Alcaraz in the semifinals is the biggest challenge in the tournament for him as the 20-year-old is unquestionably the player to beat.

"It's definitely the biggest challenge for me, you know, so far in the tournament. If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He's definitely a guy to beat here. I'm looking forward to that," he said.

"But, he has to win against Tsitsipas, let's not forget about that. We cannot disrespect Stefanos who has played finals here and is top, top player for many years. So let's see what happens," the Serb added.

