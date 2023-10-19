Mike Tyson sports Rafael Nadal's iconic logo on his outfit while bonding with large dog

American former professional boxer Mike Tyson recently donned an outift featuring Rafael Nadal's iconic logo.

Tyson has taken on a mentoring role for former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou ahead of his boxing match against renowned British professional boxer Tyson Fury. The fight is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28.

Amid the preparations, Tyson was spotted interacting with a large dog. Despite the dog's intimidating appearance, Tyson, who famously owned three pet tigers, fondly petted the canine. The American even got down on his hands and knees and rubbed his head against the dog in an affectionate gesture.

Tyson was dressed in an all-white Nike ensemble, emblazoned with Rafael Nadal's signature "Raging Bull" logo, while enjoying his time with the dog.

It's no surprise to witness Mike Tyson sporting Nadal's logo, given his well-known love for tennis.

The 57-year-old is a regular presence at tennis events around the world and was most recently spotted at the 2023 US Open, cheering on eventual winner Coco Gauff.

"I could see Rafael Nadal calling it a career at Roland Garros 2024" – Tennis journalist

The Spaniard won the 2022 French Open.

Rafael Nadal has been on the sidelines since sustaining a hip injury at the 2023 Australian Open. Earlier this month Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley disclosed that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had assured him of his participation at the Major in 2024.

Nadal expressed his appreciation for the vote of confidence and shared that he was working hard every day to return to the tour at the earliest.

"I appreciate the vote of confidence from the Australian Open … I am practising every day and working hard to come back asap," Nadal said.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim weighed in on the Spaniard's impending comeback. He said that he expects the former World No. 1 to play a limited schedule, primarily focusing on the claycourt tournaments before calling time on his career at the French Open.

"He can come back but if he can’t come back at peak, who’s going to be favorite to win Roland Garros. ... he has always obviously loved the European clay.

"I could see him playing a highly abbreviated schedule… Barcelona, Madrid, maybe throw in Monte Carlo, and calling it a career at Roland Garros 2024," Wertheim said. (via Match Point Canada)

Wertheim also expressed his belief that even if the 37-year-old might not be a top contender for titles on his return, he would aim for one final attempt to have a memorable send-off and leave a lasting impression.

"Even if he is not really a contender to win titles, my sense is he’s going to give this thing one more shot. If that means being a 70% Rafa (who) can still go and get a send-off and have a final sort of savor, and give fans one last memory … I think he’s ready to do that," Wertheim added.

