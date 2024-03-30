"Mine" - Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden gushes over girlfriend Catherine Holt as she shows off her fashion flair

Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's son Jaden recently expressed his admiration for his girlfriend Catherine Holt’s fashion sense.

Jaden and Catherine are both university students, studying at the University of Southern California and Southern Methodist University, respectively. Jaden Agassi, a right-handed pitcher for the USC Trojans since 2018, has been dating Holt for over a year.

Holt recently shared a few pictures on Instagram showcasing her outfit which featured a vintage floral print corset top paired with jeans.

"🪐🍸✨🪞🐆" the post was captioned.

Jaden commented under the post showing his appreciation for Holt’s fashion flair.

"mine😍😍😍" he wrote.

Andre Agassi reveals his children did not understand the level of his & wife Steffi Graf's fame

Andre Agassi recently shared that his children were initially taken aback by the extent of his and his wife Steffi Graf’s fame in the public sphere.

Agassi and Graf, both legends of the tennis world, have had illustrious careers filled with numerous accolades. Agassi is an eight-time Grand Slam winner and has completed a career Grand Slam. The American is also the only player in history to have won the 'Super Slam' - all four Grand Slams, an Olympic gold, Davis Cup, and the year-end championship.

Graf, on the other hand, dominated women’s tennis in the late 1980s and '90s, winning 22 Grand Slam singles titles. In 1988, she became the first tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam by winning all four Major singles titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year.

The couple got married in October 2001 and welcomed their son, Jaden in 2001, and daughter, Jaz Elle in 2003. In an interview with People magazine, joked that initially, his children were puzzled by fan interactions until they understood the truth.

“Somehow there's going to be this moment where they go, ‘These are my parents.’ So when people are coming up to us in grocery stores, [Jaden and Jaz] were like, ‘What's up with these people?’ So you go through a whole phase of them going, ‘Well, this makes no sense that the people are coming up as if there’s a big deal. And then they start to put together why it's a big deal," Andre Agassi said.

Agassi was present at a few tennis events in 2024, most notably the Australian Open, where he carried out the men's singles trophy on to the Rod Laver Arena during both sessions of the opening day.

