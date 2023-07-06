Mirra Andreeva - "Before I would be scared to play on the Centre Court at Wimbledon, but now I want to play with tribunes"

Mirra Andreeva advanced to the third round of a Grand Slam for the second time in a row at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 6. Andreeva was up 6-3, 4-0 on Czech 10th seed Barbora Krejcikova when she retired with an injury.

Similar to her performance at the 2023 French Open, the teenager once again successfully navigated through the qualifying rounds at Wimbledon. In the next round, she will encounter either compatriot Anastasia Potapova or Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Mirra Andreeva attended a press conference following her second-round victory and was asked how she felt about the possibility of playing at Centre Court at some point if she advances to the fourth round.

She responded that if this had happened earlier, she would have said she was afraid to play on the centre court, but now she wants to play on it with the tribunes. It's also her "dream" to play on the prestigious Centre Court.

"No. I would say that before I would be definitely scared to play on the Centre Court. But now I want to play on the court with tribunes. If maybe the supervisors will see this press conference, I will tell straightaway I want to play on the court with tribunes. At least Court 3, I will be super happy," Mirra Andreeva said.

"Yeah, they put me on the Centre Court, it will be amazing because it's also kind of a dream to play there. I didn't play there yet, so... But we will see," she added.

When asked if she had visited the Centre Court yet, Andreeva replied in affirmative, saying she went there the first day and took a lot of pictures, adding that the atmosphere is fantastic.

"Yes, I've been there in my first day. I made a lot of pictures right away. I have like 15 pictures in my phone. Yeah, so I've been there. The atmosphere is great," Mirra Andreeva said.

"I'm super happy with my win, but it's not the way I wanted to win the match" - Mirra Andreeva

Mirra Andreeva pictured at Wimbledon 2023.

Mirra Andreeva then discussed her win over the injured Barbora Krejcikova, saying that while she is overjoyed to have advanced to the third round, this is not the way she wanted to win. She also wished the former French Open champion a speedy recovery.

"Of course I'm super happy with my win, but it's not the way I wanted to win the match, of course. She had some problems with her foot. Of course, I wish her the speedy recovery. I know it's been tough for her," Andreeva said.

"But yeah, for sure it's not the way I wanted to win the match. But still I advance to the next round, so I'm happy with that," the Russian added.

When asked what she changed in her game to adapt to grass, the 16-year-old simply stated that while it was difficult for her to find her rhythm on the surface for the first few days, she did not change her gameplay significantly.

"Honestly, not so much. It was kind of difficult for me the first days to find a rhythm. I honestly didn't change a lot. I just found a new rhythm for this surface. That's it," she said.

In her debut grass-court tournament, Mirra Andreeva achieved a significant milestone by becoming the third-youngest qualifier to reach the last 32. The only players to accomplish this feat at a younger age were Kim Clijsters in 1999 and Coco Gauff four years ago.

