Mirra Andreeva plans to immortalize $1.2B-worth LeBron James' shoutout after framing Andy Murray's

Mirra Andreeva showed her appreciation for Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James as she hopes to 'frame' a shoutout post made by the hooper after her stellar win at Indian Wells. The young gun mentioned already framing tennis legend Andy Murray's tweet about her, and the $1.2 Billion-worth (as per Forbes) hooper is soon to join the list.

The basketball star shared a video by the Tennis Channel on his Instagram story on 18th March 2025 where she spoke on how she channeled James' mindset while taking on Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the BNP Paribas Open and how that helped her get the last laugh. He accompanied it with an inspiring message that said:

"Mirra Congratulations !!! Happy to have helped but honestly YOU did that !! All your hard work, drive and dedication towards your craft ! KEEP GOING ! #striveforgreatness."

After she defeated Veronika Kudermetova 6-0, 6-2 in the Round of 64 match of the Miami Open, she expressed her excitement on receiving a shoutout from her idol himself and said that she would frame the post to keep it close to herself, after already having Murray's post framed.

"I think I am gonna frame it. I already have Andy Murray's tweet framed so I think I am gonna try to do the same because it's always nice to have it close to yourself. So I am gonna frame it and it's gonna travel with me all the time," she said, via WTA on X (formerly Twitter).

Mirra Andreeva's drawing inspiration from the 40-year-old basketball legend LeBron James seemed to have worked well for her. The youngster has displayed some great tennis in the past few months and hopes to continue her glorious run for the rest of the season too.

Mirra Andreeva's dream run in the ongoing season

Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Mirra Andreeva rose to become a fan favorite after showing utter domination against heavyweight opponents in the past few weeks of the season. Her back-to-back title wins at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells have cemented her position as one of the top contenders for the rest of the year.

After having a lofty start to the season with an unsuccessful Australian swing, the Russian has redeemed herself under the guidance of 1994 Wimbledon women's singles title-winning coach, Conchita Martinez who plays a key role in keeping Andreeva grounded. The teenager has also successfully advanced to the Round of 32 of the Miami Open and will be taking on American tennis star Amanda Anisimova in a heated clash on Sunday.

