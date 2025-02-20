Mirra Andreeva recalls receiving horrifying threats as a 14-year-old in light of Emma Raducanu stalker scare in Dubai

Mirra Andreeva recalled receiving horrifying threats when she was just 14-years-old. Andreeva's recollection was prompted by the recent stalker scare involving Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Raducanu had received a wild card entry into the main draw of the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Dubai and she started off in strong fashion by defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2 in the first round. However her campaign came to an end in the second round after she lost to Karolina Muchova 6-7(6), 4-6.

During her second round match, Raducanu was seen wiping away tears and hiding behind the chair umpire to compose herself. After the match, reports emerged that a man had been escorted out of the stadium by the police.

Later, the WTA revealed that the man who was escorted out by the police was the same man who had approached the former World No.10 in a public area earlier in the week and had exhibited "fixated behavior."

In light of this event, Mirra Andreeva mentioned that there is a trend of players receiving hateful messages after they lose a match.

Andreeva recounted a traumatic experience when she received a threatening message after a defeat at an ITF event, where she was warned that her arm would be "cut." She admitted that the memory of that threat still haunts her to this day.

“Of course, after every loss I think every player receives a bunch of hateful messages. I remember once when I was young, when I was 14 years old, I was playing one of my first ITF tournaments and I received a message after my loss that, ‘Look around, because I'm going to find you and I'm going to cut your arms’. That was still the one that I remember until today,” Andreeva recalled [via The National].

Andreeva is currently competing at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships. She is seeded 12th at the WTA 1000 hard court event in Dubai and she kicked off her campaign by defeating Elina Avanesyan 6-2, 6-1 in the first round.

Andreeva then beat Marketa Vondrousova 7-5, 6-0 and Peyton Stearns 6-1, 6-1 in the second and third rounds, respectively to secure her place in the quarterfinals.

Mirra Andreeva will face Iga Swiatek In the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships QF

In Picture: Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships [Image Source: Getty Images]

Mirra Andreeva will take on the second seed, Iga Swiatek, in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Victoria Azarenka 6-0, 6-2 in her opening match and then registered a 7-5, 6-0 win over Dayana Yastremska in the third round to secure her place in the last eight of the WTA 1000 event.

Andreeva and Swiatek have only met once before on the WTA Tour, in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Cincinnati Open, where the former World No.1 emerged victorious with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

The winner of the quarterfinals match between Swiatek and Andreeva will advance to face either sixth seed Elena Rybakina or wild card Sofia Kenin in the semifinals of the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

