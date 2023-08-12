Tennis fans slammed Chris Evert's ex-husband John Lloyd after he recently said the sport needed superstars like Andre Agassi, who was often spotted with female celebrities, suggesting Carlos Alcaraz needed "young ladies on his arm" to extend its reach to a greater audience.

On an episode of the 'Rock n Roll Tennis' podcast, Lloyd mentioned he didn't expect Alcaraz to go out with ladies, but opined such activities by established players brought attention to tennis. He said:

"We need superstars like Andre Agassi. He was regularly spotted with female celebrities. For me it just makes our sport… it just goes above the level when you’ve got superstars that people that don’t even like tennis."

"Nick Kyrgios… would have been some example of who would do... but you see Nick hasn’t won enough matches… you’ve got to be a damn good player to do that otherwise people aren’t interested."

"Someone, I think who is going to win so many tournaments anyways is Carlos Alcaraz... He’s not afraid of the cameras. But I can’t really see him going out to nightclubs with young ladies on his arm," he added.

Angered by the former British player's comments, fans expressed their outrage on Twitter. One user wrote:

"I’m tired of hearing out-of-touch tennis players from 30 yrs ago, telling us what kind of tennis stars we need. First it was Jimmy Arias complaining that Iga Swiatek wears her hat too low. Now it’s John Lloyd saying that Carlos Alcaraz isn’t enough of a womanizer. Crazy!"

A fan called Lloyd's words "backwards" and "misogynistic" and argued Agassi eventually ruined his mental health by adopting such a lifestyle.

"John Lloyd’s comments are so backwards & misogynist- Agassi ended up being in such a bad mental state that he was doing crystal meth, NK plead guilty to assault in court… Carlitos is bringing so many eyeballs to the sport, and doing it by playing exciting tennis and being a nice," the fan said.

Another user bashed Lloyd for his unprofessional conduct, writing:

"What the actual f**k. gross, unprofessional, sexist, absolutely none of that made any sense jfc."

"Carlos Alcaraz is always with his entourage of like 5 or 6 guys" - Tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann

During the same episode of the Rock n Roll Tennis podcast, social media star Rachel Stuhlmann talked about crossing paths with Carlos Alcaraz during her time at various tournaments.

"I think with Alcaraz, I think that he’s… Okay so I’ve been to so many tournaments, especially over the summer and there have been so many random instances where I kind of just cross paths with Carlos," she said.

Stuhlmann, who has risen to fame on TikTok, mentioned that Alcaraz is always surrounded by his entourage.

"Whether it’s like a hotel lobby or somewhere near the site… He’s always with this entourage of like five or six guys and they’re all really similar… they’re all businesslike and just seem all to themselves which is great," she added.

