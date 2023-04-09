Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Monday, April 10. The first round of the men's singles tournament will continue, with 13 matches taking place.
Former champion Stan Wawrinka received a wildcard for this year's edition of the Masters1000 event and will take on Tallon Griekspoor. Andy Murray, meanwhile, will compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time since 2017. He faces a tough task in the opening round as he will be up against 14th seed Alex de Minaur.
The likes of Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem will also be in action and both will aim to book their spots in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament.
On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Schedule for Day 2 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Tallon Griekspoor
followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs Maxime Cressy
followed by: (14) Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray
followed by: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet
Court Des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Cameron Norrie vs Francisco Cerundolo
followed by: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez
followed by: Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin
followed by: Roberto Bautista Agut vs (LL) Filip Krajinovic
Court 2
Starting at 11 am local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles
followed by: (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Albert Ramos Vinolas
The full schedule can be accessed here.
Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023
Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:
Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA
Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland
beIN SPORTS - Australia
beIN SPORTS - Middle East
beIN SPORTS - Singapore
beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore
CCTV - China
Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France
PCCW - Hong Kong
NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan
OTE - Greece
Sky Deutschland - Germany
Sky Italia - Italy
Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain
Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece
Polsat - Poland
ESPN International Latam - Latin America
Supersport Africa - Africa
Ssport - Turkey
Sky NZ - New Zealand
TSN - Canada
Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings
The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.