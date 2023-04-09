Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 2

Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 will take place on Monday, April 10. The first round of the men's singles tournament will continue, with 13 matches taking place.

Former champion Stan Wawrinka received a wildcard for this year's edition of the Masters1000 event and will take on Tallon Griekspoor. Andy Murray, meanwhile, will compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time since 2017. He faces a tough task in the opening round as he will be up against 14th seed Alex de Minaur.

The likes of Matteo Berrettini and Dominic Thiem will also be in action and both will aim to book their spots in the second round of the Masters 1000 tournament.

On that note, let’s take a look at the schedule for Day 2 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 2 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Stan Wawrinka vs Tallon Griekspoor

followed by: Matteo Berrettini vs Maxime Cressy

followed by: (14) Alex de Minaur vs Andy Murray

followed by: (WC) Dominic Thiem vs Richard Gasquet

Court Des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: (11) Cameron Norrie vs Francisco Cerundolo

followed by: Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez

followed by: Diego Schwartzman vs David Goffin

followed by: Roberto Bautista Agut vs (LL) Filip Krajinovic

Court 2

Starting at 11 am local time: Benjamin Bonzi vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles

followed by: (Q) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Albert Ramos Vinolas

The full schedule can be accessed here.

Where to Watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action at the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel / TC Plus - USA

Amazon - United Kingdom, Ireland

beIN SPORTS - Australia

beIN SPORTS - Middle East

beIN SPORTS - Singapore

beIN SPORTS Southeast Asia - Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, East Timor, Philippines, Singapore

CCTV - China

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France

PCCW - Hong Kong

NHK, Gaora Sports Channel, WOWOW - Japan

OTE - Greece

Sky Deutschland - Germany

Sky Italia - Italy

Telefonica/ Movistar - Spain

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece

Polsat - Poland

ESPN International Latam - Latin America

Supersport Africa - Africa

Ssport - Turkey

Sky NZ - New Zealand

TSN - Canada

Viacom18 - India, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Start Time USA April 10 5 am ET Canada April 10 5 am ET UK April 10 9 am GMT India April 10 2: 30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes