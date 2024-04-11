Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 6

Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters will see the quarterfinals of the men's singles and men's doubles take place.

Top seed Novak Djokovic reached the last eight of the Masters 1000 tournament for the first time since 2019 and he will lock horns with 11th seed Alex de Minaur.

Second seed Jannik Sinner continued his impressive run of form as he registered another straight-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff to reach the quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo. The Italian will be up against seventh seed Holger Rune in what will be a rematch of their semifinal from 2023.

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas put on a good show to beat fifth seed Alexander Zverev and reach the quarterfinals. He will be up against 15th seed Karen Khachanov, who triumphed over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

On that note, let's take a look at how the schedule for Day 6 of the Monte-Carlo Masters unfolds.

Schedule for Day 6 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (12) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (15) Karen Khachanov

Not before 1 pm local time: (2) Jannik Sinner vs (7) Holger Rune

Followed by: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (11) Alec de Minaur

Followed by: (8) Casper Ruud vs (14) Ugo Humbert / Lorenzo Sonego

Court Des Princes

Starting at 11 pm local time: (6) Tim Puetz / Kevin Krawietz vs Sander Gille / Joran Vliegen

Followed by: (3) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Nicolas Mahut / Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Followed by: Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: Taylor Fritz / Holger Rune vs Rajeev Ram / Joe Salisbury or Alexander Zverev / Marcelo Melo

Where to watch Monte-Carlo Masters 2024

Fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can catch watch the live action of all quarterfinals in Monte-Carlo on the following channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Amazon Prime

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: SONY LIV

Monte-Carlo Masters 2024: Match Timings

The day session on Day 6 in Monte-Carlo will commence at 11 am local time on Court Rainier III and Court Des Princes. Match timings for those watching from the US, UK, Canada, and India are as follows:

Country Match Timing USA/Canada April 10, 2024, 3 am UK April 10, 2024, 9 am India April 10, 2024, 2:30 pm

