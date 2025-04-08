Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 4, April 9

Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters will take place on April 9 and the second-round fixtures of the men's singles tournament will continue. The likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to commence their respective singles campaigns.
Djokovic will look to start his clay-court season strongly after a runner-up finish in Miami, as he takes on Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who can be a formidable opponent on clay. As for Alcaraz, he will look to narrow the gap between himself and Jannik Sinner with an impressive performance in Monte Carlo. The Spaniard will be up against Francisco Cerundolo, which is a very promising matchup on clay.
Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on Gael Monfils while last year's runner-up Casper Ruud will face Roberto Bautista Agut. The likes of Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Lorenzo Musetti will also be in action.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Schedule for Day 4 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Richard Gasquet vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier
Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo
Followed by: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo
Followed by: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller
Court Des Princes
Starting at 11 am local time: (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka
Followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils
Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Roberto Bautista Agut
Followed by: (16) Grigor Dimitrov vs (WC) Valentin Vacherot
Court EA de Massy
Starting at 11 am local time: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
Followed by: (12) Arthur Fils vs Flavio Cobolli
Followed by: (8) Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Machac
Followed by: (3) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs Rohan Bopanna / Ben Shelton
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch
Viewers in the following countries can catch the proceedings on Day 3 of the Masters 1000 event live on the respective channels and sites:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV
Matches will also be streamed live on Tennis TV.
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match Timings
Proceedings on all courts at the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time (5 am ET).
