Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 4, April 9

Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters will take place on April 9 and the second-round fixtures of the men's singles tournament will continue. The likes of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are set to commence their respective singles campaigns.

Djokovic will look to start his clay-court season strongly after a runner-up finish in Miami, as he takes on Chile's Alejandro Tabilo, who can be a formidable opponent on clay. As for Alcaraz, he will look to narrow the gap between himself and Jannik Sinner with an impressive performance in Monte Carlo. The Spaniard will be up against Francisco Cerundolo, which is a very promising matchup on clay.

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev will take on Gael Monfils while last year's runner-up Casper Ruud will face Roberto Bautista Agut. The likes of Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Lorenzo Musetti will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 4 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Schedule for Day 4 of Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Court Rainier III

Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Richard Gasquet vs (Q) Daniel Altmaier

Followed by: (2) Carlos Alcaraz vs Francisco Cerundolo

Followed by: (3) Novak Djokovic vs Alejandro Tabilo

Followed by: (9) Daniil Medvedev vs Alexandre Muller

Court Des Princes

Starting at 11 am local time: (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: (7) Andrey Rublev vs Gael Monfils

Followed by: (4) Casper Ruud vs Roberto Bautista Agut

Followed by: (16) Grigor Dimitrov vs (WC) Valentin Vacherot

Court EA de Massy

Starting at 11 am local time: Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (12) Arthur Fils vs Flavio Cobolli

Followed by: (8) Alex de Minaur vs Tomas Machac

Followed by: (3) Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori vs Rohan Bopanna / Ben Shelton

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a forehand against Jordan Thompson in the Men's Singles Second round match - Source: Getty

Viewers in the following countries can catch the proceedings on Day 3 of the Masters 1000 event live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV

Matches will also be streamed live on Tennis TV.

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match Timings

Proceedings on all courts at the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time (5 am ET).

