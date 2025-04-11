Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 7, April 12

Carlos Alcaraz headlines tennis action on Day 7 of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, which is fast approaching its business end. The season’s first Masters 1000 event on claycourts will have its semifinal action go down on Saturday.

Ad

At second, Alcaraz is the highest seed left in the competition. Top seed Alexander Zverev and third-seed Novak Djokovic being bundled out has made life just that slight bit easier for the Spaniard, but he will still need to be wary of his talented compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alcaraz was made to work hard for a spot in the semifinal as he beat Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. It is definitely a big opportunity for Fokina to have the big-stage breakthrough, while Alcaraz will also be keen on lifting a second ATP title in the season.

Ad

Trending

The second semifinal, meanwhile, will have Lorenzo Mussetti and Alex De Minaur. Both players have had their fair share of success so far, with the Italian upsetting Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16 and De Minaur taking out Daniil Medvedev here at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

With the likes of Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard and Harri Heliovaara /Henry Patten, as well as Mate Pavic / Marcelo Arevalo and Julian Cash / Llyod Glaspool also taking to court for the doubles semis, there will be plenty of action to keep an eye on. Before we head towards the encounters, let’s take a detailed look at how things will unfold on Day 7 of the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters:

Ad

Schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025

Alex DeMinaur will be in action on Day 7 of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters. (Source: Getty)

Court Rainier III

Ad

Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard vs (2) Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

Followed by (Not before 1 pm local time): Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz

Followed by (Not before 2.30 pm local time): (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs (8) Alex De Minaur

Followed by: (1) Mate Pavic / Marcelo Arevalo vs (7) Julian Cash / Llyod Glaspool

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch

Fans in the following nations can watch the live action on Day 7 of the Masters 1000 event on the respective channels and websites:

Ad

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Sony Sports Network

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match timings

Lorenzo Musetti will be eyeing a first Monte-Carlo final. (Source: Getty)

The opening match on the Court Rainier III, the only court scheduled to host action on Day 7 of the tournament, at the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More