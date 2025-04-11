Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | Day 7, April 12

Carlos Alcaraz headlines tennis action on Day 7 of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, which is fast approaching its business end. The season’s first Masters 1000 event on claycourts will have its semifinal action go down on Saturday.
At second, Alcaraz is the highest seed left in the competition. Top seed Alexander Zverev and third-seed Novak Djokovic being bundled out has made life just that slight bit easier for the Spaniard, but he will still need to be wary of his talented compatriot Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Alcaraz was made to work hard for a spot in the semifinal as he beat Arthur Fils 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. It is definitely a big opportunity for Fokina to have the big-stage breakthrough, while Alcaraz will also be keen on lifting a second ATP title in the season.
The second semifinal, meanwhile, will have Lorenzo Mussetti and Alex De Minaur. Both players have had their fair share of success so far, with the Italian upsetting Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 16 and De Minaur taking out Daniil Medvedev here at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
With the likes of Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard and Harri Heliovaara /Henry Patten, as well as Mate Pavic / Marcelo Arevalo and Julian Cash / Llyod Glaspool also taking to court for the doubles semis, there will be plenty of action to keep an eye on. Before we head towards the encounters, let’s take a detailed look at how things will unfold on Day 7 of the 2025 Monte Carlo Masters:
Schedule for Day 7 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2025
Court Rainier III
Starting at 11 am local time: (WC) Romain Arneodo / Manuel Guinard vs (2) Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten
Followed by (Not before 1 pm local time): Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs (2) Carlos Alcaraz
Followed by (Not before 2.30 pm local time): (13) Lorenzo Musetti vs (8) Alex De Minaur
Followed by: (1) Mate Pavic / Marcelo Arevalo vs (7) Julian Cash / Llyod Glaspool
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Where to watch
Fans in the following nations can watch the live action on Day 7 of the Masters 1000 event on the respective channels and websites:
USA: Tennis Channel
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: TSN
India: Sony Sports Network
Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Match timings
The opening match on the Court Rainier III, the only court scheduled to host action on Day 7 of the tournament, at the Monte-Carlo Country Club will commence at 11 am local time.