"Much better than Rafael Nadal expected" - Spaniard 'convinced' of competitive edge after training with Arthur Fils in Kuwait, says coach Carlos Moya

Rafael Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, has shared that the former's practice sessions with rising star Arthur Fils have delivered very promising results.

Nadal is set to make his highly anticipated comeback to the tour at the Brisbane International after nearly a year-long absence. The Spaniard has been hard at work at his academy in Kuwait, training for his impending return. He recently sharpened his skills during a week-long training block with French teenager Arthur Fils.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's coach, Carlos Moya, provided an insight into their practice sessions. He revealed that Nadal had arrived in Kuwait with doubts about his ability to be competitive, but after training with Fils, he became "convinced" otherwise.

"He obviously knows that now he himself is still not at his best level, but that little by little he is going to acquire it. That's part of our job too. These days in Kuwait we have trained with Fils, and the truth is that it was very good, much better than he could have expected. Rafa came there thinking that he was not going to be competitive, that he was not going to be up to the task and he leaves convinced that he may be," he told ATP Tour ES.

Moya also likened the Spaniard's gradual development to leveling up in a video game, emphasizing that his progress was moving in the right direction.

"Everything has a progression. To complete your best level, the difficulties must become greater. This is like a video game. You may think you're playing great, but you're moved to the last screen and eliminated in two minutes. It's a bit the same," he said.

"You start with the first screen, then the second, you eliminate final bosses that little by little become a little tougher. This is a very appropriate parallel for me. It gets a little more difficult each time, but your level as a player also goes up. I think the progression we are following is the correct one," he added.

Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya: "If the Australian Open started tomorrow, it would be a real fear"

Rafael Nadal and coach Carlos Moya

In the same interview, Rafael Nadal's coach, Carlos Moya, disclosed that his "biggest fear" revolved around how the Spaniard would transition from training to professional competition.

"For me, clearly the assimilation of the burdens of the parties. I think that's my biggest fear. Rafa is going to go from training, which he is doing very well, to competing," he said.

Moya highlighted the challenges of making this transition, particularly during a Grand Slam tournament, where Nadal would have to play five-set matches with only a day's rest before returning to the court.

"And it is impossible to have the same conditions in training as in a match. Play the best of five sets, win, rest, return to the court two days later... That is the doubt I have right now, especially for a Grand Slam. But we have time," he said.

The former World No. 1 admitted that this would be a big concern if the Australian Open was to commence immediately. However, with a month until the Major and a lead-up tournament at the Brisbane International, Moya asserted that Nadal had the opportunity to be well-prepared for his comeback.

"If the Australian Open started tomorrow, it would be a real fear. There is still a month left, a tournament before in Brisbane, demanding training... I think all of this will put him in a position to be able to endure it. But right now that's my fear," he added.

