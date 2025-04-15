Munich 2025 Day 2: Men's predictions ft. Tallon Griekspoor vs Yannick Hanfmann | BMW Open

Former champions and finalists like Alexander Zverev and Botic van de Zandschulp will headline the second day of this year's BMW Open. Both of them will be joined by Tallon Griekspoor and Luciano Darderi in the singles line-up on Day 2 of the ATP 250 tournament.

There will be plenty of doubles action in Munich on Tuesday (April 15), as well, with the highlight match being between top seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz and the team of Yuki Bhambri and Robert Galloway. Without further ado, let's take a look at how some of the singles and doubles matches on Day 2 of the 2025 BMW Open will likely go down:

#1 Tallon Griekspoor vs Yannick Hanfmann

Tallon Griekspoor has been playing well in 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Tallon Griekspoor went on a rip towards the end of February after reaching the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Dutchman has won 11 of his last 14 matches, with his most recent loss coming to Luciano Darderi in the title match at Marrakech. The World No. 37, who is making his BMW Open debut this week, made quick work of the fast-rising Learner Tien in his opener on Monday (April 14) to reach the second round.

Yannick Hanfmann is much more experienced in Munich having competed in eight editions of the tournament (qualifying included) in his career. The German sprung an epic upset over Miami Open titlist Jakub Mensik in the first round of the 250-level event on Tuesday (April 15) and will be hopeful of repeating a similar result against the higher-ranked Griekspoor.

While the latter defeated the former World No. 45 in their only tour-level encounter at Indian Wells last year, the local favorite has a better aptitude for clay.

Pick: Hanfmann to win in three sets

#2 Miomir Kecmanovic vs Luciano Darderi

Luciano Darderi is one of the dark horses to go deep in Munich | Image Source: Getty

Luciano Darderi is currently one of the most formidable players on claycourts amongst the current men's field. The World No. 47 secured his second pro title on the dirt last week, downing a red-hot Tallon Griekspoor in a three-set final at the 2025 Grand Prix Hassan II. The Italian gave a gritty account of himself in his first-round match at this week's BMW Open, beating 2023 semifinalist Christopher O'Connell in two tight tiebreakers on Tuesday (April 15).

Miomir Kecmanovic, meanwhile, has also been on a song lately, having nabbed his second career title at the Delray Beach Open in February. While the Serb has considerably slowed down since then, he showed impressive resilience by saving two match points to defeat USA's Marcos Giron in his opener in Munich.

The World No. 48 has the slight edge in this exciting match-up, having gotten the better of his younger opponent at the Hong Kong Open in January.

Pick: Kecmanovic to win in three sets

#3 Kevin Krawietz / Tim Puetz vs Robert Galloway / Yuki Bhambri (defending BMW Open doubles champion)

Yuki Bhambri poses with BMW Open 2024 title | Image Source: Getty

Yuki Bhambri, who used to be a top singles prospect before injury troubles, has been enjoying a flurry of good results on the doubles circuit. The Indian won his third doubles ATP title in Dubai two months ago, which helped him achieve his career-high ranking of World No. 28 later in March. He also notably triumphed at last year's BMW Open, winning his first title on clay partnering France's Albano Olivetti.

The top-seeded German pair of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, meanwhile, have both won doubles titles at the BMW Open, albeit with different partners. The duo will give stiff resistance to Bhambri and his teammate Robert Galloway in a blockbuster first-round clash later on Day 4. The 2024 ATP Finals champions are likely to get through this match considering they will be buoyed by home support.

Pick: Krawietz / Puetz to win in three sets

