“My amazing date” – Denis Shapovalov spends quality time with fiance Mirjam Bjorklund in Dubai

Canadian tennis sensation Denis Shapovalov recently spent some quality time with his fiance Mirjam Bjorklund in Dubai.

Shapovalov's campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 ended earlier than he would have liked. He lost in the opening round to Andy Murray on Monday, February 26.

The Canadian began the match steadily and secured the first set with a break of Murray's serve. Murray, however, fought back and won the next two sets to win the match 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 and advanced to the second round.

Shapovalov apparently found solace in Bjorklund's company as he took in the sights with her in Dubai. He took to Instagram to share with his followers his brief escapade from the court.

The Canadian posted an adorable picture with Bjorklund with the Dubai highrises in the backdrop.

"My amazing date," Shapovalov captioned the post.

A screenshot of Denis Shapovalov's recent Instagram story.

Shapovalov and Bjorklund have been seeing each other since June 2019. The two committed to marry each other after the ATP star got down on his knees in July last year.

Notably, Mirjam Bjorklund too is a tennis player turned professional in the year 2017. She has found the majority of her success on the Challengers Tour. The 25-year-old Swede has collected a total of ten ITF trophies and reached as high as World No. 123 in the WTA rankings.

The Swede is currently ranked 200th in the women's singles world rankings.

Once ranked as high as World No. 10, Denis Shapovalov currently sits in 120th place in the ATP rankings

Denis Shapovalov has been in disappointing form in the 2024 season

Denis Shapovalov slipped out of the ATP Top 100 last year owing to his absence on the court. He sat out for the entire second half of the 2023 season due to a knee injury.

Shapovalov's final appearance in 2023 came at Wimbledon in July. He suffered a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 loss to Russia's Roman Safiullin in the Round of 16 at the grasscourt Major after going past the likes of Radu Albot, Gregoire Barrere, and Liam Broady.

The Canadian ended the month of July as the World No. 22. His graph, however, witnessed a steep decline in the next five months as he finished the calendar year as the World No. 109.

Denis Shapovalov's rank has dropped further since the turn of the year as he continues to lose matches. In 2024 thus far, he has played a total of seven matches and lost six. The former World No. 10 currently sits in the 120th position in the ATP singles rankings.