"My biggest fear" – Tennis fans and Martina Navratilova react to Rafael Nadal stating that a part of his life left when Roger Federer retired

Rafael Nadal has been open and honest about the impact that Roger Federer’s retirement had on him. The Spaniard participated in the Laver Cup to be by his arch-rival’s side during his farewell.

At the ceremony, Rafael Nadal was seen tearing up as he tried to grasp the reality of what Roger Federer’s retirement entailed.

During a press conference in Argentina, the 22-time Grand Slam champion admitted that a part of his life left with the Swiss’ departure.

“Someone I have admired, who I have rivaled and also I have shared many beautiful things on and off the court was leaving. In that sense, all those moments, those feelings you have before playing a final of a Grand Slam, of an important tournament, everything that was in the air before those matches. It was different from other matches,” Nadal stated.

“You know you’re not going to live that again and a part of my life left with him [when he retired]. It was also the emotion of saying goodbye to someone who has been so important to our sport,” the Spaniard added.

Tennis fans were sympathetic towards the 36-year-old and acknowledged his sentiments about significant events in his life and the sporting world.

"Not even hardcore Fedal and my heart hurt reading this headline ugh," one fan said.

Another fan was grateful to have witnessed the irreplaceable rivalry between Nadal and Federer.

"So grateful to have lived in their era, completely epitomize the sport," the fan said.

Guy Personton @homo_placidus @Martina So grateful to have lived in their era, completely epitomize the sport @Martina So grateful to have lived in their era, completely epitomize the sport

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova also empathized with the Spaniard.

"I hear you Rafa," she said.

I hear you Rafa… twitter.com/Reuters/status…

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

rey @reysephone twitter.com/reuters/status… Reuters @Reuters Tennis Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired reut.rs/3Va59pH Tennis Nadal says 'a part of his life left' when Federer retired reut.rs/3Va59pH https://t.co/lCxCRmb7ZP tennis nadal holding tennis federer’s hand to prevent him from leaving tennis nadal holding tennis federer’s hand to prevent him from leaving 😔 twitter.com/reuters/status…

Ivan Wilson @iwilsonjr

We got amazing tennis from it.🙂 @Martina They made each other better.We got amazing tennis from it.🙂 @Martina They made each other better.We got amazing tennis from it.🙂

Goldglyn @Goldglyn twitter.com/Martina/status… Martina Navratilova @Martina I hear you Rafa… twitter.com/Reuters/status… I hear you Rafa… twitter.com/Reuters/status… Me too! Tennis will carry on but it will never be quite the same. What wonderful years they were Me too! Tennis will carry on but it will never be quite the same. What wonderful years they were 👏👏❤️💔 twitter.com/Martina/status…

"They were seeing their end in his end, in a way" – Jim Courier on Rafael Nadal and other veterans getting emotional during Roger Federer's farewell

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the 2022 Laver Cup

Jim Courier, who interviewed Roger Federer on the court after the final match of his career at the Laver Cup, recently reflected on the emotional farewell event.

The former World No. 1 said that although he expected tears from the retiring Swiss, the emotion displayed by his rivals, especially Rafael Nadal, came as a surprise.

"I was ready for it. I anticipated a lot of emotion from Roger, what I didn't anticipate was the emotion from everyone else on the court. I certainly expected the crowd to be emotional when Roger got emotional, because he is emotional. We've seen him cry when he wins, when he loses, he gives it, which is great," Jim Courier said.

"Rafa was especially emotional. That was really an amazing energy. I kind of appreciate that they were seeing their end in his end, in a way, it's kind of telling also," Courier added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes