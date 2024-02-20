"My dad has made me more aware; I wish I could go back to not knowing how much is going away" - Coco Gauff on paying taxes as a teenager

Coco Gauff recently opened up about paying taxes to the government of the United States of America ever since turning pro at the age of 14.

Gauff has set foot inside the United Arab Emirates to compete at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She made it to the draw as the third seed and received a bye in the opening round. She will take on Italian qualifier Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the second round on Tuesday, February 20.

Ahead of the match, Gauff appeared for an interview with The National to answer various questions. One of the things she touched upon was her finances. She has made nearly $13 million in prize money so far.

Gauff turns 20 on March 13, 2024, but has been paying taxes like an adult for the last five years.

"I've always been aware that I had to pay taxes even when I was a minor," Gauff said.

The reigning US Open champion's father Corey Gauff has helped her understand the pros and cons of the financial world. She, however, suggested that knowing the amount that gets deducted from her purse is not very exciting and she wants to unlearn everything.

"I've been paying taxes since I've been making money," Gauff continued. "But just now, when I turned 19, my dad has made me more aware of how much I'm paying and how everything works with that world. I wish I could go back to not knowing how much is going away."

Coco Gauff: "My father is helping me with every moment, he still gives me advice on the court"

Coco Gauff's father Corey

Coco Gauff started her tennis journey under her father Corey's wings when she was just eight years old. However, Corey has stepped back from the primary role and has opted to act more as a mentor than a full-time coach.

Gauff claimed in the interview with The National that she never anticipated such a shift but thankfully has Corey's support in important things.

"I feel like for me there was never a plan on when he [Corey] would take a step back. Like you said, he's always involved and he's helping me with every moment, making sure I have the right people in the team and he still gives me advice on the court," Coco Gauff said.

She further revealed that Corey had already decided to step back once he helped her win her first Grand Slam title.

"But for him, he always said like, 'If I could help her, get to her first one [Grand Slam], that would be my time to step back’," Coco Gauff added.