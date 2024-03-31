"My dad is still going to work, my mom also; Nobody would have expected this" - Jannik Sinner on dethroning Carlos Alcaraz to become World No. 2

Jannik Sinner recently expressed his happiness after dethroning Carlos Alcaraz to become the new World No. 2 and mentioned how his parents never imagined he would accomplish such a feat.

Sinner won the 2024 Miami Open after defeating Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1 in the final on March 31 to lift his second ATP Masters 1000 trophy and first in The Magic City. He also finished what he couldn't last year when he made it to the championship match but was defeated by Daniil Medvedev.

The 22-year-old is currently in red-hot form, having secured his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and adding another to his collection in Rotterdam.

With his victory in Miami, Sinner has now become the first Italian player to break into the ATP top 2. This is set to be officially confirmed when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel's Prakash Amritraj after his title win, Jannik Sinner expressed his thoughts on his rise in the ATP Rankings ladder. He described it as a "great honor" and an "incredible achievement."

"Yeah, it's a great honor. It's great to see. In my mind, it's still only a number because obviously for me it means a lot, being No. 2. It's an incredible achievement," Sinner said.

Sinner also mentioned that he comes from a very ordinary family background and that his father Johann and mother Siglinde would have never imagined him being the second-best player in the world.

"Where I come from, I am from a very normal family," Sinner said. "My dad is still going to work and my mom also. So, nobody would have expected this but it's great to be in this position. For me, most importantly, if I see improvements on the court, for me it's maybe worth it more."

Jannik Sinner: "It has been a great week...the result is amazing"

Jannik Sinner shared that despite the challenging transition from Indian Wells — where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, to the Miami Open — the week has been great for him.

"It has been a great week," he told Tennis Channel. "Starting off not feeling that great because coming from Indian Wells to here, completely different conditions and situation."

The Italian mentioned that the key to his success was maintaining his composure in every match, before adding that he raised his level "dramatically" in both the semifinal and the final.

"But, I just try to stay very calm in every match, knowing in my mind that if I get through, maybe I find myself much better and that's what happened. I raised my level dramatically for semis and final which I have shown on the court. So, I am really really happy and obviously the result is amazing," Jannik Sinner said.