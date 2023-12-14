Naomi Osaka opened up about her most favorite and least favorite parts about being a mother, having recently given birth to her daugher, Shai.

Osaka stayed away from the courts all season in 2023, thanks to her pregnancy, and is scheduled to be back next year at the Brisbane International. After that, she will pursue her hunt for a fifth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, which she has entered with a special ranking.

In a recent interview with InStyle Magazine, Osaka shared delightful anecdotes about her firstborn, saying that she's so pure and marvels at the way she always smiles at her.

The four-time Grand Slam champion also revealed that Shai is in the adorable phase where she's trying to reach out with her arms, which she considers the best part of motherhood.

"(My daughter) is so pure. like, every time she sees me, no matter what, she'll smile. And she's going in the phase now that she'll kind of reach out her arms a little bit,” Naomi Osaka said.

As for her least favorite part, Naomi Osaka joked that her daughter often gets "hangry" - a combination of hungry and angry - and that she has "explosions in her diaper" at times.

“She gets hangry. And she has levels... and she has explosions in her diaper,” Osaka said.

Naomi Osaka: "I want Shai to learn Japanese"

Naomi Osaka

Osaka also spoke about the way she's planning to raise Shai with her boyfriend Cordae, saying that she wants her daughter to know about her bloodline and where she comes from.

For that reason, the former World No. 1 wants the toddler to learn Japanese so that she can stay in touch with that part of her heritage.

"It's really important for Shai to know her bloodline and where she came from. I'm a big culture person, so I always love to celebrate. I want Shai to learn Japanese," Naomi Osaka said.

Osaka also touched upon her own mother Tamaki and how she has understood all the stress she went through to raise her and her sister Mari:

"Growing up, I've always seen her being so independent and so strong, but now that I'm thinking about it, she must have been really worried all the time,.

"I just can't imagine how stressful it was. She was the type that did everything for me and my sister. I feel like, in that way, she sort of lost, like: What does she like to do? And what does she want to do in the future?”

Who is Naomi Osaka's boyfriend? All you need to know about the tennis star's dating history timeline